Last season, Caspar Jander caught the eye with outstanding performances whilst playing for 1. FC Nürnberg. Now 23, he shaped the Franconians’ play in central midfield like no other. In the 2024/25 winter rankings, the football magazine kicker listed him as the best defensive midfielder in the 2. Bundesliga. Rio World Cup winner Christoph Kramer even suggested that Jander had the potential to play for the German national team one day. Since last summer, Jander has been playing for Southampton FC in the English Championship. What remains of Kramer’s prediction?
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A tackle success rate of almost 100 per cent! A future German international will have to hope for a miracle
"I’m certain I saw a new international today," said Kramer enthusiastically on Tommi Schmitt’s Copa TS podcast. The ZDF and Amazon Prime pundit was referring to 1. FC Nürnberg’s league match against SSV Ulm in February 2025 last season, in which Jander stood out and completely captivated him. During the Clubbers’ 2-0 victory, Jander particularly demonstrated his class in one moment: on the edge of the Ulm penalty area, he skilfully turned to create space, cut inside and smashed the ball into the net off the post with a spectacular shot.
“On Sunday I’d actually been watching the conference, but I only watched the second half of the Nuremberg match because of him, because I think he’s so good,” explained Kramer. Jander combines many qualities “especially at this age” that “not many players” possess anymore: “He still has that understanding of the game, knowing exactly where the ball needs to go.”
Kramer, who himself played twelve matches for the German national team, made another bold prediction: “A football career involves many things, including a bit of luck with transfers, but Caspar Jander – international.”
What has happened since then? The fact is: Kramer’s prediction has not yet come true. Whilst Jander has already made three appearances for the German U21s, he is still waiting for his debut in the senior national team. That is unlikely to change any time soon.
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Caspar Jander becomes Nuremberg's second-most expensive departure with his move to Southampton
In the summer, Jander moved to Southampton for a staggering €12 million – making him the second-most expensive sale in 1. FC Nürnberg’s club history, behind Stefanos Tzimas (€26.5 million). It didn’t take Jander long to settle into life in the English city. He plays a central role in the team managed by his compatriot Tonda Eckert and is an undisputed first-team regular.
As an all-rounder, the Münster-born player impresses both offensively and defensively – at the start of March, his tackle success rate stood at almost 98 per cent (!) – and shines with his ability to withstand pressure, ball control and game intelligence. Eckert usually deploys him as a defensive midfielder, but he can also operate as a number eight or ten and dictate the play. Individually, then, everything seems to be in place; problems only arise at team level.
Southampton, who were relegated to the Championship after finishing bottom of the Premier League and now want to return immediately, got off to the worst possible start to the season: they won just one of their first ten matches. In the final stretch of the season, however, the Saints have been completely transformed. They are now unbeaten in twelve matches, having won nine of them and picked up an impressive 30 out of a possible 36 points.
In the Championship table, Southampton currently sit in sixth place – which is, at least, still the final play-off spot. However, with seven matchdays remaining, they are already eight points behind second-placed Middlesbrough, and Wrexham are lurking in seventh place, level on points with Southampton. In the best-case scenario, the Saints will therefore join the play-offs and are the clear underdogs there.
In the past 21 years, only West Ham (2005) and Blackpool (2010) have managed to reach the Premier League as sixth-placed teams at the end of the season. It would therefore take nothing short of a minor miracle for Southampton to actually reach the play-offs as the nominally weakest team.
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Several top Bundesliga clubs are reportedly interested in Caspar Jander
According to a recent report in *Bild*, this is precisely why Jander is said to be unhappy with his situation at Southampton and is already considering a move after less than a season. As well as the lack of prospects of playing in the Premier League next season, his personal circumstances are also said to be a factor: Jander is currently living alone in the UK, without his girlfriend Carlotta Schünemann.
However, coach Eckert immediately dismissed reports of alleged dissatisfaction: “Someone sent me the article when it was published, and I was very surprised. I can say with 200 per cent certainty that it did not come from Caspar,” explained the 33-year-old. He added: “There are moments like that sometimes; I think that’s quite normal – but that doesn’t just apply to Caspar. It applies to me too when you’re separated from your family. There can be moments, especially at Christmas, when you’d naturally like to spend Christmas Eve with your family. That’s completely normal.”
They are very happy with Jander at Southampton, "and he is very happy to be here. I think his development over the course of the season has been first-class."
Nevertheless, the ball seems to have started rolling. According to Sky reports, several clubs have already expressed interest in Jander – his contract at Southampton runs until 2028. Among the potential suitors are said to be Bundesliga clubs RB Leipzig and VfB Stuttgart, as well as Ajax Amsterdam. A transfer fee of between 20 and 25 million euros is being discussed for a potential move – a thoroughly tempting sum for Southampton. 1. FC Nürnberg are also unlikely to be averse to a transfer, as they have secured a 10 per cent share of any future transfer fee.
A move to a top European side could also be a decisive step towards fulfilling Kramer’s prediction that Jander will be called up to the German national team. By way of comparison: six players from Stuttgart alone – Angelo Stiller, Deniz Undav, Jamie Leweling, Chris Führich, Alexander Nübel and Josha Vagnoman – recently made it into the DFB squad ahead of the World Cup call-ups.
Caspar Jander: Statistics for the 2025/26 season
Games
36
Goals
2
Assists
1
Minutes played
2,657