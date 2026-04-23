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A surprise departure from Liverpool FC? The star player has reportedly already agreed terms with Juventus

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A. Becker
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A surprise summer transfer could be on the cards for Liverpool FC goalkeeper Alisson.

Transfer expert Matteo Moretto reports that Alisson has already reached a verbal agreement with Juventus.

  • The Brazilian’s departure would surprise many, as he only extended his expiring contract at Liverpool by 12 months, to 2027, in mid-March. Reports state that the club simply activated a pre-existing option to do so.

    According to Moretto, Liverpool will assess their goalkeeping situation over the next few weeks before deciding whether to allow Alisson to depart. Fabrizio Romano links the 33-year-old with Juventus: he reports that the Bianconeri are pursuing a top-class goalkeeper for the summer and view Alisson as their prime target. The Brazilian is said to be open to a return to Italy, where he played for AS Roma from 2016 to 2018.

    Out of respect for Liverpool, he first wants to hear the club’s plans for the near future. Romano adds that talks will take place soon to decide whether Liverpool intend to start with Alisson or his understudy Giorgi Mamardashvili next season.

    The Reds signed the 25-year-old Georgian as Alisson’s long-term successor in 2024, and after a one-year loan back at Valencia CF, Mamardashvili finally joined the club last summer.

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    Is Alisson on his way? Juventus Turin are seeking a new top-class goalkeeper.

    Alisson remains Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper, though he has missed several matches this season because of injury. He is currently sidelined with a thigh problem. As a result, Mamardashvili has already made a number of appearances this term.

    Liverpool paid Roma €72.5 million for his services in 2018. Since then he has been a cornerstone of Liverpool’s success, including the 2019 Champions League win and the 2020 and 2025 Premier League titles, making 332 appearances in total.

    At Juventus, Wojciech Szczesny took over from the legendary Gianluigi Buffon and held the number-one spot for several years. The Pole initially retired in 2024, then briefly revived his career and moved to FC Barcelona.

    Michele Di Gregorio was earmarked to follow in Szczesny’s footsteps, but he is not among the elite shot-stoppers and has yet to fully convince. As a result, second-choice Mattia Perin has been preferred on occasion this term.

  • Is he moving to Juventus? Alisson’s career to date


    Period

    Club

    Matches

    2013–2016

    Internacional

    101

    2016–2018

    AS Roma

    64

    Since 2018

    Liverpool FC

    332


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