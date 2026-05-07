SC Freiburg are on the verge of completing their European fairytale: the club has reached the dream destination of Istanbul. A 3–1 (2–0) second-leg win over Sporting Braga—following the 1–2 first-leg loss—sends the club to its first European Cup final on 20 May in the Turkish metropolis. Now, only Aston Villa or Nottingham Forest stand between Freiburg and a historic title.
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A stunning strike and an unlikely hero: SC Freiburg pull off a surprise and reach the Europa League final
Goals from Lukas Kübler (19', 72') and Johan Manzambi (41') sparked wild celebrations among the Freiburg fans. Pau Victor replied for Braga (79'), who had to play almost the entire match with ten men after Mario Dorgeles's early red card (6'). Julian Schuster's side drew on their formidable home form; the Sport-Club have won all seven of their matches at their own stadium in this Europa League season.
"We know what we're capable of," Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu told RTL before kick-off, predicting "a battle". SC Freiburg were without Yuito Suzuki. The Japanese forward had fractured his right collarbone during Sunday's 1-1 Bundesliga draw with Wolfsburg, so Schuster turned to veteran Nicolas Höfler in the starting line-up.
Spurred on by their vociferous support, Freiburg seized control from the first whistle and were quickly handed a numerical advantage. After just six minutes, Dorgeles—who had netted Braga's late winner in the first leg—was dismissed by referee Davide Massa for bringing down Jan-Niklas Beste as the winger bore down on goal.
SC Freiburg capitalised on its numerical superiority.
Braga abandoned their attacking ambitions early on and resorted to time-wasting tactics, yet Freiburg's relentless pressure eventually told. The opener was inevitable: Kübler delivered a cross that was only half-cleared, and after a brief exchange of headers between the right-back and an opponent, the ball rolled into the net.
Freiburg kept their foot on the gas, building patiently and striking again: Manzambi cut inside from the left and slotted the ball into the right-hand corner from 20 metres, turning the tie on its head. The hosts were almost caught cold just before the break when Victor Gomez hit the post in first-half injury time (45+1).
Early in the second half, the Sport-Club pressed for the killer third: Vincenzo Grifo struck the outside of the post (47'), Matthias Ginter's low drive skimmed just wide (49'), and Braga keeper Lukas Hornicek pushed Manzambi's effort away for a corner (53').
In front of 33,700 spectators, including former Germany manager Joachim Löw, Braga kept pushing: Jean-Baptiste Gorby (58') and Joao Moutinho both had chances to pull one back (69'). Kübler then restored the two-goal cushion with a header, before Braga briefly reignited the contest.