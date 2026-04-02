All qualifying rounds for the 2026 World Cup, scheduled to take place next summer in the United States, Canada and Mexico, have concluded, with 48 teams qualifying.

Despite this large number of qualifiers, the list is missing some major teams, with Italy’s World Cup jinx continuing as they failed to qualify for the third consecutive tournament, whilst Denmark and Poland also suffered disappointment in the final round.

Wales, Serbia, Cameroon and Nigeria took part in recent World Cups, but have failed to secure a place in the next edition.

This has led to the absence of a number of stars from the 2026 World Cup, as they will have to settle for watching the tournament, and perhaps lamenting their failure to take part.

The Sun newspaper has selected a squad comprising some of the most famous players missing from the tournament, with a combined market value of around £600 million.