He was referring to Karim Adeyemi, for whom the term 'weapon' has recently acquired a different connotation. Despite Ricken's insistence that pace is an "outstanding quality always useful at a tournament", the national coach has left the 24-year-old behind, preferring the similar attributes of Maximilian Beier and Jamie Leweling.

The omission was no surprise: even BVB coach Niko Kovac had gradually relied less on Adeyemi, though not only because of his April muscle tear.

It is a sharp decline for the 11-cap international in 2026, coming at a time when World Cup qualifiers are in full swing. Many have already forgotten that Adeyemi excelled in the first half of the campaign, providing nine goal contributions (six goals, three assists) and standing out as Dortmund's most consistent attacking player.