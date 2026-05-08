"A slip-up in every game": BVB's new defensive hope still has a major area for improvement

In today's transfer market, the pool of young, up-and-coming talent has become highly transparent. Every reputable top club, BVB included, has tracked Gadou for years. The Borussia first targeted him in summer 2023, when he had two years remaining on his Paris Saint-Germain youth deal. A year later, Bayer Leverkusen missed out on signing him, and as recently as March, Sebastian Kehl, Books' predecessor, watched him at Vienna's Allianz Stadium.

At 1.95 metres, the centre-back gives the Westphalians a defender who is "already further along at this age than Dayot Upamecano was back then", according to Michael Unverdorben, deputy head of sports at Salzburger Nachrichten. Speaking to SPOX, he adds: "He is certainly Salzburg's best centre-back. We always knew he'd be a big signing because he has incredible natural ability and huge potential. He's strong in the tackle and in the air, and has everything a defender of international calibre needs."

The Austrians recognised his potential as early as 2024, paying a then-inflated fee of €10 million to bring the 17-year-old from Paris to Salzburg. Only his future teammate Karim Adeyemi cost more at that age—€100,000 more, when Salzburg signed him in 2018.