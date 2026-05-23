Royce Dickerson has seen the way iPhone can change the feel of a live sports broadcast.

Apple first introduced iPhone into the professional workflow of its Friday Night Baseball coverage last September, using the device to capture select moments from a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers. The response, Dickerson says, was “incredibly positive.” Since then, Apple has continued to fold iPhone footage into its live sports coverage, from the 2025 MLS Cup final between Inter Miami and Vancouver Whitecaps to weekly MLS and Friday Night Baseball broadcasts.

Now, Apple is taking that idea further.

On Saturday, Apple TV will present LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo FC at Dignity Health Sports Park, with the match captured exclusively on iPhone 17 Pro. It will mark the first time iPhone has been used to capture the entirety of a major professional live sporting event broadcast.

The broadcast will feature live gameplay, warmups, player introductions, in-net goal angles, and stadium atmosphere shots, with iPhone cameras positioned throughout the venue to provide different perspectives. The match also comes during the final weekend of MLS play before the league pauses for the 2026 World Cup in North America, giving Apple a prominent stage for one of its biggest live sports production experiments yet.

The broadcast is not the only major Apple update tied to soccer this week. Apple Sports, the free iPhone app that provides real-time scores, stats, and live updates, has expanded to more than 170 countries and regions after launching in over 90 new markets. The app is also adding World Cup features, including tournament groupings, a bracket view, visual lineup formations, enhanced game cards, Live Activities, and one-tap access to Apple News coverage.

Dickerson joined GOAL Convo, a weekly Q&A with central figures in North American soccer, to discuss Apple’s iPhone broadcast experiment, the company’s MLS partnership, and how Apple sees the future of live soccer coverage.