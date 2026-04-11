"A highly volatile situation": BVB fans boo Nico Schlotterbeck following his contract extension

Speaking to DAZN about the boos directed at Schlotterbeck, expert Sami Khedira said: “The clause itself, allowing him to leave early, isn’t even the worst part. It’s that it comes into effect this summer.” The 2014 World Cup winner explained: “If you extend your contract and then leave just three months later, nobody likes that—especially in an emotional arena like Dortmund. That’s why fans are furious and voicing their displeasure.”

He added that “communication” is now crucial to stabilise the situation, describing Schlotterbeck as “a decent bloke and a superb footballer”. The priority, Khedira concluded, is to ensure the former Freiburg man is not misrepresented, which could poison the atmosphere in the coming months.

Sky pundit Dietmar Hamann was critical: “He signed the contract because he doesn’t have a club right now. It’s clear he’d rather move somewhere he has a better chance of winning the league or the Champions League. I don’t understand why Dortmund agreed to a release clause that can be triggered just three months—ten weeks—after the contract is signed.”

He had already flagged the potential backlash: “I’m very curious to see how the fans react today, because this whole situation is extremely dangerous in my view, not just for the player, but also for the club.”