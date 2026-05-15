A decision on his future is expected soon, and Jose Mourinho has denied any contact with Real Madrid

"The Special One" has yet to consider his future beyond this season. Benfica have offered him a contract extension, but he is not ready to engage in talks. "I've said I don't want it. I don't want anything at all right now," he stated.

However, he adds that a final decision will come soon: "On Sunday [after the last match], yes," he confirms.

The 63-year-old is widely seen as the front-runner to replace Álvaro Arbeloa at Real Madrid, with the current coach expected to leave after a run of inconsistent results.

Reports have suggested that his move to the Royals is already agreed, though neither club has confirmed. Recent hints point to a return to his former employer, and his release clause at Benfica—where his contract runs until 2027—stands at three million euros.

France's outgoing national coach Didier Deschamps and VfB Stuttgart's Sebastian Hoeneß have also been linked with the role.