Stuttgart vs Celtic predictions: Die Roten to advance in a thriller

Martin O’Neil’s Celtic warmed up for this contest with a dismal 2-1 home defeat to Hibs in the Scottish Premiership. Their season is at stake.

Another goal fest expected at the MHPArena

With Celtic’s season stalling, it’s hard to back the Hoops with any confidence right now. Martin O’Neil’s return at the helm hasn’t yet galvanised the squad in the same way it did in the autumn. A full house of 60,000 at home will cheer Stuttgart as they aim for the UEL knockout stage.

Celtic have been vulnerable defensively at times this season. Domestically, they’ve conceded the most in the top four of the Scottish Premiership. Away from home in the UEL, their expected goals against (xGA) tally averages out at 2.01.

The visitors were forced to take risks in search of goals on Thursday. This could be a game where Die Roten can sit and wait for profitable transitions. Stuttgart have scored in every UEL home game this season. Meanwhile, Celtic haven’t failed to score in any UEL away game in 25/26.

To start our trio of Stuttgart vs Celtic predictions, we’re happy to pair a home win with a back of both teams finding the net. It’s a contest where any scoreline is possible.

Backing four or more goals

Five goals were scored in the first leg. Celtic need at least three goals, so it’s not hard to envisage another four being scored in the second leg. Stuttgart were involved in a six-goal thriller against Heidenheim at the weekend. Their last three games in all competitions have yielded 15 goals.

Die Roten average almost two goals scored per game in the Bundesliga. They’ve also averaged two goals scored per home game in the 25/26 UEL, with an xG of 1.93. Celtic have averaged 2.25 goals per away game in the UEL, with a similar xG of 1.94.

Celtic’s xGA of 2.01 is a concern for O’Neil. They’ve overperformed this figure by conceding just 1.50 goals per game on the road. In normal conditions and both teams staying true to form, it’s easy to see four goals happening.

However, this second leg will be anything but normal. Celtic will need to take risks in search of goals, leaving gaps at the back for Stuttgart to exploit. There’s got to be more than a 50% chance of four or more goals arriving on Thursday.

Celtic will need to start on the front foot

Celtic need three goals just to draw level with Stuttgart on aggregate. There were three first-half goals in their opening encounter, with all arriving inside the first half hour. That’s why we’re surprised to see the betting markets believe there is less than a 50% chance of two or more first-half goals.

The Hoops will need to attack from the first whistle. With little to lose after a dismal first leg, O’Neil knows his side need an early goal or two to unsettle Die Roten. Stuttgart have only kept a first-half clean sheet in 50% of their home games in the UEL this season.

Celtic have scored first-half goals in 80% of their away games in the UEL in 25/26, averaging 1.10 goals per opening 45. Stuttgart average 0.80 goals per first half, making an average total of 1.90 goals per half. This suggests we’ll be close to seeing two or more goals again on Thursday. With a probability of 47.62%, this outcome offers modest value.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Stuttgart 3-1 Celtic

Goalscorers prediction: Stuttgart – Undav, Demirovic, Leweling – Celtic: Nygren

Celtic travel to Germany for the second leg of their Europa League knockout playoff. The Hoops’ chances of reaching the last 16 are slim.

VfB Stuttgart were exceptional in their 4-1 first-leg win at Celtic Park. Despite Celtic having more possession and making 144 more passes, the visitors scored four from their seven attempts on target. Much of the damage came down Celtic’s left flank, where Bilal El Khannouss caused the most problems for Die Roten.

The German side will be confident of avoiding any upsets in the second leg. They’ve averaged 2.50 points per game at home in this season’s Europa League campaign to date. Sebastian Hoeneß’s side warmed up for the Celtic game by playing out an entertaining 3-3 draw at Heidenheim in the Bundesliga.

Celtic are in danger of watching their season evaporate in front of their eyes. They are now six points adrift of Hearts at the top of the Scottish Premiership. Failure to overcome this three-goal deficit on Thursday will see the Hoops eliminated from all cup competitions.

The Hoops were visibly reeling from their 4-1 hammering by Stuttgart last week in their league game with Hibernian. They were by no means at their best against Hibs, falling behind twice in a 2-1 home defeat. Defender Auston Trusty was given a straight red card after a reckless altercation with a Hibs player.

Probable lineups for Stuttgart vs Celtic

VfB Stuttgart expected lineup: Nubel, Vagnoman, Hendriks, Chabot, Jeltsch, Karazor, Stiller, El Khannouss, Undav, Leweling, Demirovic

Glasgow Celtic expected lineup: Schmeichel, Araujo, Tierney, Scales, Trusty, McGregor, Bernardo, Tounekti, Nygren, Maeda, Cvancara