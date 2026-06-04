According to Spanish radio station Onda Cero, Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Josko Gvardiol from Manchester City, a move that comes after the defender was linked with Bayern Munich.
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A complete defensive overhaul and even more competition for Antonio Rüdiger? Real Madrid are reportedly targeting two more star defenders
Reports indicate that President Florentino Pérez and José Mourinho, widely anticipated to return as manager, are keen on signing the Croatian centre-back. Shortly before the eagerly awaited presidential election, Perez had engaged in a bidding war with challenger Enrique Riquelme over reinforcements for Real. If re-elected, Perez promised not only to bring back Mourinho but also to secure the transfer of Ibrahima Konate, who, according to consistent media reports, will join on a free transfer from Liverpool FC.
However, the defensive makeover is not yet complete. Gvardiol's ability to slot in at left-back is particularly notable, given the position's struggles last term. Alvaro Carreras, signed for €50m from Benfica Lisbon at Xabi Alonso's request, has largely underwhelmed since Alonso's departure after only six months in charge. Ferland Mendy is sidelined for several months after another serious injury, and David Alaba is expected to depart on a free transfer.
Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori is also in the frame, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reporting that Real have already made contact. As with Gvardiol, any deal for the Italian is expected to be highly competitive.
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Gvardiol has recently put an end to the speculation.
Calafiori's contract with the Gunners runs until 2029, yet his failure to secure a regular starting spot under Mikel Arteta last term hints at a potential move. In the Champions League final, he spent the entire 120 minutes on the bench. Gvardiol, by contrast, was a regular under Pep Guardiola until breaking his tibia earlier this year.
He recently reiterated this to TheCroatian, addressing the speculation for the first time: "We've all heard the various rumours. I'm happy at my club; I have everything I need. Before the injury, I played every game. After the World Cup, we'll see what happens." Guardiola's departure has already reshuffled the deck at Man City for the new campaign, with Enzo Maresca widely expected to take the reins.
Real: Dumfries is also set to join – Rüdiger's future remains officially unclear
Real Madrid are also looking to strengthen right-back, where club icon Dani Carvajal is set to leave and Trent Alexander-Arnold has yet to prove the expected reinforcement. The club have therefore targeted Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries, with Romano reporting that Los Blancos will trigger a €20 million release clause.
That would mean three new faces in Mourinho's preferred back four next term. For the second centre-back berth, Dean Huijsen, the injured Eder Militao, Raul Asencio and Antonio Rüdiger would compete—provided Rüdiger extends his expiring contract. Sky recently reported that an agreement had been reached on a one-year contract. However, if another centre-back does arrive alongside Konate, there will be clear oversupply at the heart of defence and, consequently, fierce competition for places.