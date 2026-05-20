She even writes that Glasner is the "preferred choice" of sporting directors Fernando Carro (61) and Simon Rolfes (44).
Translated by
A coaching sensation in the Bundesliga? Oliver Glasner is reportedly the sporting directors' 'top target'
Leverkusen face uncertainty, as reported by the club, Glasner has yet to respond to their approach. The Austrian is currently focusing on Crystal Palace's final Premier League match against champions Arsenal and next week's Conference League final versus Rayo Vallecano.
While the Dane remains under contract until 2027, the club's disappointing season and failure to qualify for the Champions League suggest he will depart once a successor is found.
After the 1-1 draw with Hamburger SV on the final Bundesliga matchday, sporting director Rolfes sidestepped questions about Hjulmand's future, citing only the coach's valid contract.
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Oliver Glasner's contract with Crystal Palace is due to expire.
Glasner will be available from the summer. He announced months ago that he would be leaving Palace at the end of this season. That is also when his contract in London expires. Since then, he has been linked with numerous high-profile clubs, though his options appear to be dwindling.
At Chelsea, former Bayern coach Xabi Alonso (44) will take charge from next season, while the once-struggling English record champions Manchester United have found stability under interim manager Michael Carrick (44), who is expected to stay on.
Glasner knows the Bundesliga inside out. He first managed VfL Wolfsburg (2019–2021) and then spent two years at Eintracht Frankfurt, winning the Europa League with the Hessian side. He then moved to England, where he sensationally lifted the FA Cup with Crystal Palace and followed that with the English Super Cup.
According to Sport Bild, he could be the "guarantee of success" that Bayer AG boss Werner Wenning (79) would have liked to present after the club's last two managerial appointments.