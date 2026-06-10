The El Mala brothers have always moved clubs together. In 2023 they transferred from TSV Meerbusch to Viktoria Cologne, then in 2024 they moved from Viktoria to 1. FC Köln, spent a spell on loan back at Viktoria, and eventually returned to the Bundesliga outfit.

Last term, Said starred for the senior side, contributing 13 goals and five assists in 34 appearances to help the club avoid relegation, while Malek featured solely for the U23s in the Regionalliga West. He had netted five times in eleven outings before a muscle tear sidelined him for months, with his return coming only shortly before the campaign's conclusion.

Their joint career planning already cost Borussia Dortmund a chance to sign Said in 2024, as the club refused to include Malek in the deal. "That was the end of it for me," he told 11Freunde in a joint interview. Said, two years his younger brother's junior, is in no doubt that Malek is poised for similar success: "I am one hundred per cent sure that Malek will follow the same path."