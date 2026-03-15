When will Cristiano Ronaldo return? Al-Nassr share injury update on Portugal superstar

In the absence of Ronaldo, fellow Portuguese international Joao Felix took centre stage, netting a double in the 5-0 rout to bring his season tally to an impressive 21 goals. Jesus was quick to praise the forward's resurgence and statistical output since moving to the Saudi top flight, noting that the player is reaching levels he never touched in European domestic football.

"Joao Felix has reached historic numbers that he had never achieved at the clubs he played for," Jesus told reporters. "This demonstrates that there is a different individual work, in addition to great teamwork." The manager's comments suggest that the specific training regime at Al-Nassr has allowed the former Atletico Madrid man to unlock his full clinical potential