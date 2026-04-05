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'It's a bombshell' - Cristian Romero's father confirms price of Tottenham release clause amid 'surprise' transfer talk
Victor Romero breaks silence on transfer talk
Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero’s father, Víctor, has responded to recent reports suggesting his son could be eyeing a move away from north London.
Speaking to Cadena 3 about the latest rumours, Victor admitted the situation has escalated rapidly. “It’s a bombshell that keeps getting bigger. I hope it’s true; as a Belgrano fan and a father, what more could I want, but I don’t know anything,” he stated.
He expressed surprise at the claims, noting that "Cuti isn’t one to make statements, that’s why it surprises me.”
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The secret release clause revealed
One of the most significant revelations involves the financial terms required to prise the World Cup winner away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Despite signing a new contract recently, it appears that specific mechanisms are in place that allow certain clubs to trigger a move for a fixed fee. Romero's father confirmed that the Spurs would look to at least recoup their initial investment should a sale occur. “He has two more years on his contract with Tottenham and a very high release clause. The English club isn’t going to let him go for free; it’s between $50-70m [€43.4-60.6m]. For me, they’ll want to recover what they invested,” he explained.
Reports have previously suggested a special "preferential" clause allows the Spanish trio of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Barcelona to secure him for €60m (£52m/$69m).
Romero's personal frustration at Spurs
The defender's father's comments come at a time when the player himself has admitted to feeling the strain of Tottenham's difficult season.
Spurs currently find themselves in a precarious position in the Premier League, sitting just one point above the relegation zone under new management.
While on international duty, the centre-back gave a blunt assessment of his current situation. He confessed that he is "not having the best time" at Tottenham, although he reaffirmed his professionalism.
"Beyond everything, I have to get myself right, I have to focus on the club now," he added, acknowledging the need to help the team climb away from the bottom of the table.
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A potential return to Argentina
Perhaps the most shocking aspect of the recent news cycle is the report that Romero could eventually look to return to his roots at Club Atletico Belgrano. While a move to a European giant like Real Madrid remains the most likely professional step, the sentimental pull of his boyhood club remains a factor for the future.
“I don’t know anything, but in football anything can happen," Victor Romero added when pressed on the Belgrano links. "Today you might be thinking about being close to your family, and tomorrow they put together a team to win the championship and everything changes. I don’t want to lie.”