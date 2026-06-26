Uruguay vs Spain Predictions: Backing La Roja in Mexico

We’re backing La Roja in Mexico, with the Uruguayans yet to get going at the tournament.

Best bets for Uruguay vs Spain

Spain to win and both teams to score - no - at odds of 2.27 with Tonybet

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.98 with Tonybet

Lamine Yamal as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.54 with Tonybet

All odds are courtesy of Tonybet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

La Roja’s impressive defensive record in 2026

Luis de la Fuente’s Spain are the favourites for this clash at Estadio Guadalajara, and it’s not hard to see why. La Roja are seen as genuine title contenders. They thumped Saudi Arabia 4-0 in their last outing. Uruguay, meanwhile, are still waiting for their first win at the 2026 World Cup.

There’s good news for both sides on the injury front, with neither having any fresh concerns ahead of this decisive fixture. Mikel Oyarzabal has been dealing with a minor knock. He is still playing as he targets more goals on the world stage. Lamine Yamal should be set for another start, and that will be a concern for the Uruguayans.

The Europeans have kept four clean sheets in six games in 2026 so far. They’ll back themselves to get another in this one. Marcelo Bielsa’s men haven’t scored too many over the last 18 months. They could struggle.

Uruguay vs Spain Bet 1: Spain to win and both teams to score - no - at odds of 2.27 with Tonybet

Spain to prevail

We expect a comfortable win for the Spaniards in this tie, but not an emphatic one. La Celeste are tough to beat under Bielsa, but this Spanish side have enough quality to break them down.

Since the start of 2025, 10 of Uruguay’s 14 games have seen under 2.5 goals, and a similar outcome is likely here. Spain are aware a draw will see them top the group, so they are unlikely to push themselves too hard ahead of the knockouts. Therefore, we expect a solid victory without too many goals.

Half of the Spaniards’ six games in 2026 have seen two goals or fewer scored. The Uruguayans won’t be easy opponents. Bielsa’s men will be out to frustrate their opponents, but they should ultimately fall short.

Uruguay vs Spain Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.98 with Tonybet

Yamal shines again in Zapopan

After his brace against the Saudis, Oyarzabal is seen as the bookies’ favourite to find the net in Zapopan, followed by Borja Iglesias. Yet, Yamal is our man to watch. The 18-year-old is set to shine once again.

The Barcelona starlet should get another start after finding the net last time out. He’ll be eager to add to his tally. After picking up an incredible 42 goals and assists at club level in 2025/26, Yamal’s confidence will be sky-high. An injury disrupted his La Liga campaign, and he is keen to make up for lost time.

We’re tipping the teenager to make his mark in Jalisco, showing once more why he’s one of the brightest talents in the world. It should be a fascinating watch.

Uruguay vs Spain Bet 3: Lamine Yamal as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.54 with Tonybet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Spain 2-0 Uruguay

Goalscorers prediction - Spain: Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal

Uruguay have had an indifferent start to the 2026 World Cup, drawing against both Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde. Marcelo Bielsa is likely frustrated by what he’s seen. He knows progression is by no means guaranteed. They need a result in their final Group H game.

Meanwhile, Spain bounced back with a resounding 4-0 win over the Saudis following their shocking draw against Tubarões Azuis. Luis de la Fuente’s men are yet to concede a goal at the tournament and have barely been troubled defensively. They’re in pole position as they aim to seal the top spot this weekend.

Probable lineups for Uruguay vs Spain

Uruguay expected lineup: Rochet, Varela, R. Araujo, Gimenez, Olivera, Valverde, Ugarte, Bentancur, Pellistri, Nunez, M. Araujo

Spain expected lineup: Raya, Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodri, Pedri, Merino, Yamal, Oyarzabal, Williams