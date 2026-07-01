England vs DR Congo Predictions: Three Lions meet Leopards

Our betting expert expects England to comfortably march past DR Congo into the Round of 16. The winner faces either Mexico or Ecuador next.

Best bets for England vs DR Congo

England to win or draw the first half at odds of 1.08 on Tonybet

Over 2.5 total goals & BTTS – Yes at odds of 3.10 on Tonybet

Yoane Wissa to score or assist anytime at odds of 3.50 on Tonybet

All odds are courtesy of Tonybet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Three Lions target a fast start

Doubts surrounded England long before they stepped foot on American soil. Thomas Tuchel’s squad selection and tactics were called into question. They, however, silenced doubters with a spirited opening-day 4-2 victory over Croatia.

Harry Kane’s first-half brace unsettled Luka Modric and company, with two more goals added after the interval. Yet, their attacking intensity dipped against Ghana and Panama in subsequent fixtures.

DR Congo are known to sit deep and absorb pressure before opening up. If they allow Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham and Elliot Anderson space to supply Kane, the Leopards will be primed for trouble.

The Africans haven’t scored before the half-hour mark in their last 10 games. Neither side has led at the break in any of their six World Cup games combined so far. That pattern may well continue.

England vs DR Congo Betting Tip 1: England to win or draw the first half at odds of 1.08 on Tonybet

Thrilling Atalanta affair

England have shown flashes of quality without sustained dominance. Their opening 4-2 win over Croatia remains their only tournament game to cross 2.5 total goals. It also stands as their sole fixture to see both teams score.

Ghana held them to a goalless stalemate, while Panama succumbed late in a 2-0 defeat. The attacking verve has been inconsistent.

Congo, meanwhile, showcased their resilience by holding Portugal to a 1-1 draw on the opening day. They were equally impressive against Colombia despite losing 1-0. However, the standout result arrived in their final group game, sealing progression with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan.

Like England, only one of Congo’s games has crossed 2.5 total goals. Yet, two of their last three outings have seen both sides find the net. The conditions are set for an open contest. Expect both sides to score with over 2.5 total goals in Atalanta.

England vs DR Congo Betting Tip 2: Over 2.5 total goals & BTTS – Yes at odds of 3.10 on Tonybet

Newcastle striker out to prove a point

Yoane Wissa has been DR Congo’s talisman. He has already led the Leopards to a historic first World Cup knockout appearance and wants more.

The Newcastle United forward has scored three of the nation’s four World Cup goals. He rescued a significant point in the 1-1 draw against Portugal, scoring a fantastic header to mark DR Congo’s first-ever World Cup goal. He then failed to find the net in the 1-0 defeat to Colombia.

Wissa was at his best against Uzbekistan in their final group game. The 29-year-old won the penalty and equalised from the spot in the 68th minute. He then added a stunning second from the edge of the box in stoppage time to seal a 3-1 comeback victory.

Wissa has what it takes to replicate that form against an England side that conceded 13 shots to Panama. He is level with Harry Kane on three World Cup goals. The stage is set for a direct duel. DR Congo could be in for another historic result.

England vs DR Congo Betting Tip 3: Yoane Wissa to score or assist anytime at odds of 3.50 on Tonybet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: England 2-1 DR Congo

Goalscorers prediction: England: Harry Kane, Morgan Rogers; DR Congo: Yoane Wissa

England topped their group unbeaten. They beat Croatia and Panama, while Ghana held them to a goalless draw. That stalemate was just the fourth time in Thomas Tuchel’s 17 matches in charge that the Three Lions failed to claim all three points.

Facing African sides hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for the Three Lions. Senegal beat them 3-1 last year. Yet, despite missing some big names, England have proven difficult to break down.

DR Congo made history by reaching the World Cup knockouts for the first time ever. After two winless outings, they beat debutants Uzbekistan 3-1 in their final group game. That was enough to secure a top-eight third-place finish.

Their opening-day draw against Portugal, followed by restricting Colombia to just one goal, spoke volumes of their quality. The Leopards have just one win from five games, but England are not impenetrable.

However, England’s individual quality is bound to make the difference. The attacking duo of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham will once again prove vital as England chase a place in the last 16.

The winner takes on either Mexico or Ecuador in the Round of 16.

Probable lineups for England vs DR Congo

England expected lineup: Pickford, Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O’Reilly, Anderson, Saka, Rice, Bellingham, Rashford, Kane

DR Congo expected lineup: Mpasi-Nzau, Masuaku, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Wan-Bissaka, Mbuku, Moutoussamy, Saiki, Cipenga, Wissa, Bakambu