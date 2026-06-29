Brazil vs Japan predictions: Selecao see off resilient Samurai Blue

We’re backing the Selecao as the five-time winners aim to progress past a solid Samurai Blue in Texas.

Best bets for Brazil vs Japan

Brazil to win at odds of 1.74 on Tonybet

Both teams to score at odds of 1.98 on Tonybet

Vinicius Jr as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.25 on Tonybet

All odds are courtesy of Tonybet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Selecao march on

There’s no doubt Brazil are favourites for this one, but Japan hope to upset the odds in Houston. The Selecao have history on their side, but they aren’t as strong as some of their counterparts from the past. Samurai Blue beat them in October, so they know they’ve got what it takes.

In a competitive World Cup fixture, however, we’re still backing the Brazilians. It remains to be seen if Raphinha will make it back in time, but Carlo Ancelotti does have strength in depth. Hajime Moriyasu may be without Takefusa Kubo due to injury, while there are now question marks over Ko Itakura as well.

We can see this being a hard-fought clash between two sides that went toe-to-toe in an exciting 3-2 game last year. The Japanese should give as good as they get, but Brazil are likely to be too strong in the end.

Brazil vs Japan Bet 1: Brazil to win at odds of 1.74 on Tonybet

Action at both ends

The Selecao may have kept clean sheets in their last two games, but Japan are stronger than both Haiti and Scotland. Ancelotti’s side have hardly been watertight this year. Morocco, Egypt, Panama, Croatia and France all found a way past them. Samurai Blue will certainly find weaknesses to exploit.

Japan, meanwhile, came into the tournament with three shutouts in a row, although they haven’t been quite so rigid this summer. The Dutch scored two past them, and Sweden found the net as well. There’s no doubt that the Brazilians will see ways to trouble their opponents in this one.

We envisage an exciting clash at NRG Stadium, with both sides landing a punch or two. While we do think Brazil will come out on top, Japan have shown their quality over an extended period of time now. Both teams were on the scoresheet when they met last year. It’d be no surprise to see the same thing happen again.

Brazil vs Japan Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.98 on Tonybet

Vini does it again

It’s safe to say that Vinicius Jr has had a huge role in Brazil’s World Cup so far. He’s scored four goals in three matches and picked up an assist in the second game as well. The forward is by no means Ancelotti’s only attacking threat, but he’s definitely one to watch.

We can see the Real Madrid star getting in on the action again in Texas when he faces the Japanese. Los Blancos had a disappointing season by their standards, but Vini still picked up 36 G/A in his 53 games. Moriyasu will be well aware of the threat that he poses.

The 25-year-old is the bookies’ favourite to find the net, and we agree. After scoring five goals in seven WC games so far, he’ll be desperate to add to his tally.

Brazil vs Japan Bet 3: Vinicius Jr as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.25 on Tonybet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Brazil 2-1 Japan

Goalscorers prediction - Brazil: Vinicius Jr, Neymar - Japan: Daichi Kamada

Five-time champions, Brazil, have rediscovered their form over the last two games, scoring six goals without reply against Haiti and Scotland. Carlo Ancelotti’s side aren’t quite as brilliant as Selecao teams of the past, but they continue to get the job done. With Neymar now back in the mix, many people will have their eyes on the South Americans.

Japan, meanwhile, have been solid at the World Cup so far. They go into their Round of 32 game unbeaten since September. Hajime Moriyasu’s side drew 2-2 with the Netherlands in their opener. They hope for a similar showing against the Brazilians. Samurai Blue will fancy their chances of causing an upset.

Probable lineups for Brazil vs Japan

Brazil expected lineup: Alisson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Santos, Guimaraes, Casemiro, Rayan, Paqueta, Vinicius Jr, Cunha

Japan expected lineup: Suzuki, Tomiyasu, Itakura, Ito, Doan, Sano, Tanaka, Nakamura, Kamada, Ueda