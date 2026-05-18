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Double Chance Meaning
Emmanuel Omoloyin

Understanding the Double Chance Bet in Football

Double chance bets in football allow you to bet on two outcomes, offering a safer betting option with higher chances of winning.

In this article, we’ll explain what a double chance bet is, how it works, and provide practical tips for betting smartly.

What is a Double Chance Bet?

A double chance bet is a simple and relatively reassuring option for punters, allowing them to bet on two possible outcomes of a match instead of just one.

This means you can cover two of the three possible results: a home win, a draw, or an away win. This type of bet is a great way to limit risk and reduce the chances of losing.

How Does a Double Chance Bet Work?

The double chance bet combines two potential outcomes into a single bet. It typically appears as follows:

  • 1X: You bet on a home win or a draw.
  • X2: You bet on a draw or an away win.
  • 12: You bet on either team to win, excluding a draw.

Double Chance Bet Example

Let’s say you're betting on a match between Team A and Team B. You believe Team A has a good chance of not losing, but you're not confident they'll win.

This is an ideal situation to place a 1X double chance bet. If Team A wins or draws, your bet wins. We break it down for you in the table below:

Match Result1x BetX2 Bet12 Bet
Team A winsWinLoseWin
DrawWinWinLose
Team B winsLoseWinWin

Our Tips for Placing a Double Chance Bet

Here are some tips to keep in mind when placing your next double chance bets:

  • Analyze the stats: Before betting, take a look at recent team performances, head-to-head matchups, and match conditions. These details can really influence the outcome.
  • Consider the odds: Double chance odds are generally lower than for single-result bets, but they offer much better security. Make sure the offered odds are worth the risk.
  • Watch out for injuries and suspensions: The absence of key players can clearly affect the match outcome. Take this into account before betting.
  • Use double chance to bet on underdogs: If you believe a non-favorite team might pull off an upset, a double chance bet can be a good way to cover both a surprise win or a draw.

Wrap Up

The double chance bet is a solid strategy for those who want to limit risk while still having a real shot at winning. By following these tips and analyzing each match carefully, this type of bet can truly help you make a difference in the long run.

  • Note: Our betting glossary covers all the key terms used in this betting market.