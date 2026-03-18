Tottenham Hotspur vs Atletico Madrid predictions: Goals to flow again

Our betting expert expects another open contest to see Dominic Solanke score for Spurs, but Atleti to advance into the next round.

Best bets for Tottenham Hotspur vs Atletico Madrid

First half - Both teams to score at odds of 3.50 on bet365

Dominic Solanke to score anytime at odds of 2.90 on bet365

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.72 on bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Goals to fly in before the break

With Pedro Porro pulling one back for Tottenham, five goals were scored by the 26th minute last Tuesday. Spurs need to push forward, so there’s every chance this match could produce early goals.

Atletico Madrid have made fast starts this term. They also struck four times before the break against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey last month. Diego Simeone’s side average 1.45 first-half goals per match in the Champions League.

In contrast to their peak in the 2010s, Atleti are no longer strong enough defensively to just play for a draw. They will take some risks and aim to strike on the break whenever the opportunity arises.

Ten of the visiting team’s 11 European matches this season have seen both teams score. With that in mind, backing both sides to strike before the interval looks appealing at long odds.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Atletico Madrid Bet 1: First half - Both teams to score at odds of 3.50 on bet365

Solanke’s strike to offer Spurs hope

Tottenham’s weekend hero Richarlison is suspended for this game after picking up a yellow card in the first leg. That leaves little doubt that Dominic Solanke will lead the line for the hosts.

The 28-year-old is one of many Spurs players who have endured an injury-ravaged campaign. However, he has regained form and fitness since returning in January.

Solanke netted in each of Tottenham’s final two matches during the league phase. He also scored in the first leg, maintaining a 100% strike rate in Europe heading into the return clash.

With five goals in his last nine appearances across all competitions, he has performed well despite Spurs’ struggles. Atletico Madrid are yet to keep a Champions League clean sheet, so Solanke is a solid anytime goalscorer option.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Atletico Madrid Bet 2: Dominic Solanke to score anytime at odds of 2.90 on bet365

Another entertaining clash for the neutrals

Only one of Atletico Madrid’s 11 Champions League fixtures has produced fewer than three goals. That suggests the tie is far from over. However, it’s hard to imagine an out-of-form Tottenham keeping things tight in defence.

Spurs have conceded 21 times in their eight matches since they shut out Eintracht Frankfurt in January. Six of those fixtures served up three or more goals in total.

The North Londoners can at least take encouragement from some questionable Atletico defending in the league phase. Simeone’s side allowed 19.2 xG across their eight matches, which was the sixth-worst record. However, they did also finish with the seventh-best xG tally of 21.6.

Last week’s first leg produced 4.58 xG and eight big chances. This is set up to be quite open too, and backing over 2.5 goals could be the smart bet.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Atletico Madrid Bet 3: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.72 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Atletico Madrid

Goalscorers prediction - Tottenham Hotspur: Dominic Solanke, Randal Kolo Muani - Atletico Madrid: Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez

Atletico Madrid raced into a 4-0 lead after just 22 minutes in the first leg last week. Antonin Kinsky endured a nightmare start for Spurs, with the young goalkeeper replaced after the third goal. The English side recovered to some extent, but still trail by three heading into the return clash.

Following that action-packed 5-2 victory, Atleti rotated heavily and still saw off Getafe 1-0 in La Liga. Their regulars are set to return to London on Wednesday.

There was finally a positive result for struggling Tottenham at the weekend. Richarlison’s late goal earned a 1-1 draw at Liverpool, boosting their Premier League survival hopes. They’d lost six in a row in all competitions before that.

Probable lineups for Tottenham Hotspur vs Atletico Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur expected lineup: Vicario, Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence, Gray, Gallagher, Sarr, Tel, Solanke, Kolo Muani

Atletico Madrid expected lineup: Musso, Ruggeri, Hancko, Le Normand, Pubill, Lookman, Llorente, Cardoso, Simeone, Griezmann, Alvarez