Premier League predictions Matchday 37

There are picks from matches that could secure the title or confirm relegation, featuring the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Liverpool.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 37

Selection Odds Liverpool to beat Aston Villa 2.25 Manchester United to beat Forest 1.61 Brentford to beat Palace 1.75 Arsenal to beat Burnley 1.09 Chelsea to beat Tottenham 2.00

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Prediction 1: Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Reds move to secure top-four spot

Date: 05/15/2026

05/15/2026 Kick-off time: 03:00 pm

03:00 pm Our tip: Liverpool to beat Aston Villa at odds of 2.25 on Betway and 23/20 on Sky Bet

Aston Villa's Premier League form recently has left a lot to be desired, but it’s hardly surprising. They’re set to compete in the final of the Europa League and secured Champions League football next season. They won’t be overly concerned with their final two domestic fixtures.

Liverpool, meanwhile, still have a slight chance of a third-place finish - even though Manchester United lead the way in that regard. It seems unlikely, but Arne Slot will want to see his side finish on a high after what has been a tough campaign. We may see them bounce back after dropping five points in the last two matches, especially since Villa have other priorities.

Prediction 2: Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Red Devils secure victory at Old Trafford

Date: 05/17/2026

05/17/2026 Kick-off time: 07:30 am

07:30 am Our tip: Manchester United to beat Forest at odds of 1.61 on Betway and 4/7 on Sky Bet

Michael Carrick has done a fantastic job since taking charge of Manchester United, and he's definitely a contender for a permanent position. A strong finish will help his cause, and they’re definitely favourites against Nottingham Forest, who are currently safe from relegation. The Red Devils drew with Sunderland last time out, but they are aware victory will secure third place.

As for Forest, they’ve managed to avoid relegation and will now be focused on finishing as high as possible. The best they can hope for is a mid-table finish, and after the campaign they’ve had, that’ll be considered as an achievement. Vitor Pereira won’t be too worried if their eight-game unbeaten run in the league ends in Manchester.

Prediction 3: Brentford vs Crystal Palace: Impressive Bees keep European hopes alive

Date: 05/17/2026

05/17/2026 Kick-off time: 10:00 am

10:00 am Our tip: Brentford to beat Palace at odds of 1.75 on Betway and 4/6 on Sky Bet

Brentford have had an excellent 2025/26 season under the watchful eye of Keith Andrews. Recent results haven’t been great, but they’ve still got a real chance of finishing in a European place. They lost 3-0 to Manchester City last time out, but we’re backing them at home this weekend.

The Bees come up against a Crystal Palace side that have other commitments , too. On paper, Oliver Glasner’s men won’t be able to finish higher than ninth, and their focus will be on the Conference League final. The hosts require victory more than the visitors, and we expect them to come out on top.

Prediction 4: Arsenal vs Burnley: The Gunners inch closer to glory

Date: 05/18/2026

05/18/2026 Kick-off time: 03:00 pm

03:00 pm Our tip: Arsenal to beat Burnley at odds of 1.09 on Betway and 1/16 on Sky Bet

By the time this game starts, Arsenal will know what it takes for them to win the Premier League title. There’s a chance - though only a slight one - that they could secure the title if they come out victorious in this match. With their opponents already relegated, and with home advantage, it’s hard to expect anything but three points for Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.

Burnley are down, and all they have left to play for is avoiding last place. They parted ways with Scott Parker, and are now just waiting for the season to be over. We don’t expect them to provide much resistance when they head to the Emirates for their last away game of the campaign.

Prediction 5: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: Blues victory worsens Spurs’ relegation fears

Date: 05/19/2026

05/19/2026 Kick-off time: 03:15 pm

03:15 pm Our tip: Chelsea to beat Tottenham at odds of 2.00 on Betway and 1/1 on Sky Bet

Chelsea head into their final two matches of the season with a very real possibility of missing out on European football. They're ninth in the standings, and need maximum points even to stand a chance of a seventh-place finish. At home against their London rivals, their long winless run is likely to come to an end.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are still in deep trouble. Roberto De Zerbi’s Spurs are just two points ahead of West Ham United, and have tougher fixtures than the Hammers. After drawing with Leeds, they’re likely to struggle at Stamford Bridge - it’s going down to the last day.

Conclusion

The 2025/26 season is almost over, and there is still plenty to be decided. This gameweek could prove decisive at both ends of the table, and it should be fascinating to watch. We’re expecting goals, drama, and plenty of action in England's top flight.

In putting this together, we've analysed recent form across all competitions, as well as the current state of play at each club. However, please remember to bet on the Premier League responsibly because anything can happen.