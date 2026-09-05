Newcastle United vs Bournemouth predictions: History points to a draw

Our betting expert shares predictions for Saturday’s morning kick-off. History suggests the spoils are likely to be shared at St James’ Park.

Best bets for Newcastle United vs Bournemouth

Last goal - Newcastle United at odds of 1.72 on bet365

Anytime goalscorer - Yoanne Wissa at odds of 2.87 on Sports Interaction

Match Result - Draw at odds of 3.50 on Sports Interaction

All odds are courtesy of Canadian sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Bournemouth struggle to hold on

Bournemouth have shown enough to suggest they can compete despite losing their head coach over the summer. The Cherries started the league campaign decently, taking the lead after just 26 minutes against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. After leading for close to an hour, Rose’s men conceded two goals in the space of seven minutes to lose the game.

That collapse was not an isolated incident. It appears to be a trend with Bournemouth based on the two games they’ve played. They also grabbed the lead against Everton last weekend, this time in the comforts of the Vitality Stadium. Still, they conceded in stoppage time for a second consecutive week to surrender the lead.

As a result, we expect Newcastle to follow suit this weekend by striking late against the visitors. When these teams met in the FA Cup back in January, the Magpies scored a 95th-minute penalty to take the match into extra time. With the visitors conceding all their league goals beyond the 75th minute so far, the hosts are likely to have the last say on Saturday.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Betting Tip 1: Last goal - Newcastle United at odds of 1.72 on bet365

Wissa back among the goals

Yoanne Wissa has struggled to find form since he moved from Brentford to the Toon. He scored just one Premier League goal in 19 appearances last season for the Magpies. That’s a significant drop from the 19 he struck in his final campaign for the Bees.

However, he’s already equalled his last season’s tally with a clever goal against Tottenham last week. Newcastle fans hope he can kick on from here and become the man they turn to for goals. With Anthony Gordon and Nick Woltemade no longer at the club, more of Newcastle's goalscoring burden now falls on Wissa.

He appears to be up to the task after recording an xG (expected goals) of 0.35, the highest among Newcastle players against Spurs last week. Additionally, he took the most shots inside the box with two and drew the most fouls with four. As a result, we’re backing him to grab a goal on Saturday.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Yoanne Wissa at odds of 2.87 on Sports Interaction

Magpies won’t pick Cherries easily

It’s easy to look at Bournemouth’s results and pre-judge them heading into this fixture. However, the Cherries have had plenty of success against Newcastle in recent history. The Magpies haven’t beaten Bournemouth across the last eight head-to-heads.

Newcastle’s previous victory came in 2022, but that was the EFL Cup, while the last league win came six years ago. Despite the hosts being unbeaten across their three competitive fixtures, they will find it tough going against the Cherries. Four of the last six head-to-heads in all competitions have ended level.

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last four visits to St James’ Park, which is why we’re leaning towards a draw in this lunchtime kick-off. It could also be a follow-up on what the Cherries did last term. They drew 18 of their 38 league games, the most for any team in the division.

Newcastle vs Bournemouth Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.50 on Sports Interaction

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Newcastle United 1-1 Bournemouth

Newcastle United 1-1 Bournemouth Goalscorers prediction: Newcastle United: Yoanne Wissa - Bournemouth: Evanilson

Newcastle were expected to struggle this season after a number of key departures. Added to the mix, a new and inexperienced head coach was leading them into a brand-new campaign. However, after three competitive matches this term, things are actually looking up for the Magpies.

Matthias Jaissle seems to have his squad on his side. They’ve put in some praiseworthy performances since the start of the season. The Magpies have produced several encouraging displays, and they were unfortunate not to beat Liverpool in their opener after conceding a late penalty. The Magpies were excellent last weekend away to Spurs when they recorded a 2-0 victory.

Their EFL Cup date saw them progress to the next round, and now they’re hosting Bournemouth this weekend. Jaissle must be content with what his team have delivered so far. However, ending their poor record against the Cherries will be high on his list of priorities. Bournemouth faced a similar challenge after Andoni Iraola departed to take charge of Liverpool.

Marco Rose is the man at the Bournemouth helm at the moment, and you can’t help but feel bad for him. His side have led in both their Premier League fixtures so far, but left without maximum points in either. As a result, the Cherries enter this game down in 14th on the table.

However, the visiting party will be encouraged by their recent record against the hosts. Bournemouth have shown in the past two games that they’re capable of causing an upset at St James’ Park. Consequently, this is likely to turn into an exciting watch.

Probable lineups for Newcastle United vs Bournemouth

Newcastle United expected lineup: Hornicek, Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Nico, Miley, Elanga, Willock, Barnes, Wissa

Bournemouth expected lineup: Petrovic, Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert, Cook, Scott, Rayan, Kluivert, Tavernier, Evanilson