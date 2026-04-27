Manchester United vs Brentford predictions: Consolidating third place

Our betting expert expects Manchester United to cement their third-place finish with a comfortable victory on Monday night.

Best bets for Manchester United vs Brentford

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.54 on bet365

First team to score - Manchester United at odds of 1.61 on bet365

1x2 - Manchester United at odds of 1.83 on bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Attacking improvements contrast with defensive struggles

The home side have been much better offensively than they were last season. They averaged 1.16 goals per game last term but have increased that to 1.76 this campaign. In fact, only Manchester City (38) and Arsenal (36) scored more goals at home than United’s 31.

The hosts scored in each of their previous 21 matches and in 91% of all their league games. They’ve found the net first in their last 10 league matches at Old Trafford, but their defence is a problem. United failed to keep a clean sheet in 12 of their 16 home games.

Despite Brentford being average in front of goal in their away matches, they will fancy their chances of scoring. The Bees average 1.25 goals per away match this season, while they concede 1.56 goals per fixture. The encouragement that they need is that United’s clean sheet rate of 18% is well below the league average of 26%.

Furthermore, each of the last five head-to-heads saw both teams get onto the scoresheet.

Manchester United vs Brentford Prediction 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.54 on bet365

Reds to open the scoring

The one thing that the home side have been good at this season is scoring the first goal. Michael Carrick’s men scored the first goal in 61% of their league matches this term. The league average for scoring first is currently at 43%, showing United’s intent from the start.

That stat increases when they’re at Old Trafford. The Red Devils thrive at home, as they’ve opened the scoring in 75% of their home league matches. To put that percentage into perspective, they’ve taken the lead in 12 of their 16 home games.

Brentford have also been opening the scoring in their matches, but not as much as the hosts. The London club scored first in only 55% of all their league matches, while it’s 50% away from home.

However, considering the attack that the home team boast, they’re likely to find the net first on Monday night.

Manchester United vs Brentford Prediction 2: First team to score - Manchester United at odds of 1.61 on bet365

Old Trafford presents a difficult challenge for visitors

When Manchester United take the lead in a game, they hardly go on to lose. The average points they’ve won when scoring first is 2.30 per game, higher than the league average of 2.15. The home side won two of the last four league matches, so they should be confident of securing maximum points here.

Brentford are unbeaten across their previous six league matches at any venue, and five consecutive games away from home. However, they’re also winless in their last five league games in a row. With their last five matches ending in a draw, they’re unlikely to defeat United.

The Bees last won away to United back in 1937. Since then, the hosts have won six top-flight meetings in a row at their stadium. The previous five head-to-heads produced two victories apiece, but it’s the venue that is the problem for the visitors. As a result, Carrick’s men should likely seal the points here and consolidate their position in the table.

Manchester United vs Brentford Prediction 3: 1x2 - Manchester United at odds of 1.83 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Brentford

Manchester United 2-1 Brentford Goalscorers prediction: Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha; Brentford: Igor Thiago

After the season they had last term, Manchester United fans would have been excited for a third-place finish in the Premier League. However, it appears that the Red Devils are pushing towards the bronze medal this season. Still a staggering 12 points behind the top two, United are third based on goal difference, as they’re level on points with Aston Villa.

The hosts have been in far better form under the guidance of Michael Carrick, who inspired confidence, added proper tactics, and has reaped the benefits. The club seems set to return to the Champions League if they can continue on this upward trajectory.

Their 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge last weekend reinforced their credentials as a European powerhouse, while hurting Chelsea’s continental ambitions. With only five games remaining, United will feel slight pressure from Villa and Liverpool. However, if they can secure positive results, they are likely to play in the Champions League next term.

Brentford held lofty ambitions at some point in the season, aiming for Europe. Nevertheless, those ambitions have come to an end since they’re only two points off the pace. However, with the season nearly over, Keith Andrews’ men can’t afford more draws.

The Bees have been drawing regularly over the last two months, as their previous victory arrived in February. They need to urgently turn those stalemates into victories if they’re to stand a chance of securing European football next season.

Probable lineups for Manchester United vs Brentford

Manchester United expected lineup: Lammens, Dalot, Mazraoui, Heaven, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Mbuemo, Fernandes, Cunha, Sesko

Brentford expected lineup: Kelleher, Kayode, Van Den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Yarmolyuk, Jensen, Ouatarra, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago