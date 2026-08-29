Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest predictions: Both teams seek first win

Our betting expert expects a tough game for Liverpool as they adjust to a new coach. This gives Forest a chance to get a result.

Best bets for Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.70 on Sports Interaction

Double chance - Nottingham Forest/Draw at odds of 2.40 on Sports Interaction

Anytime goalscorer - Morgan Gibbs-White at odds of 4.10 on Sports Interaction

All odds are courtesy of Sports Interaction, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Home defence can be exploited

Liverpool’s primary weakness heading into the season was their defence. Virgil van Dijk is no longer as quick as he used to be, while the two new centre-backs still need to adjust to the league. Iraola substituted Jeremy Jaquet with Ronald Araujo against Newcastle, which suggests the defence is still not settled.

The two goals that Liverpool conceded on Saturday were similar to what we saw from their defence last season. Both teams scored in 68% of Liverpool's league matches, both home and away. Glasner’s men are likely to exploit those weaknesses in this weekend’s clash.

Forest also struggled to keep clean sheets last season, registering just five of their 19 away games. The visitors are yet to score this season, but they should be good enough to cause problems for the home defence.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.70 on Sports Interaction

Forest gain confidence at Anfield

Anfield has traditionally been a difficult place for visiting teams. However, Liverpool were not as strong at home last season, dropping points in nine of their 19 league games.

One of those matches was against Nottingham Forest, who won 3-0 in November last year. The Trees aren’t in their best form, but they shouldn’t be overlooked on an occasion like this. Forest won each of their previous two trips to Anfield.

With both teams still figuring out their best line-ups, predicting the outcome is difficult. Forest’s recent success suggests that they can make things difficult for the hosts. However, Liverpool are unbeaten in their last three games and should be difficult to beat at home.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tip 2: Double chance - Nottingham Forest/Draw at odds of 2.40 on Sports Interaction

A genuine goal threat

We’ve chosen a Forest player for the goalscorer pick because he offers good value. Skipper Morgan Gibbs-White was their best player last season. He could replicate that type of form on Saturday. The English midfielder scored 15 goals in 37 league appearances last term. That was the highest total among midfielders in the division.

Gibbs-White regularly gets into dangerous attacking positions and is often involved around the centre-forward. Chris Wood's style has helped create chances for him in the past, but Gibbs-White remains a goal threat regardless of who starts up front. He’s scored in two of his last three Premier League appearances.

Additionally, he was on the scoresheet when Forest last visited Liverpool in November last year. This makes the captain a strong candidate to score again this weekend.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Morgan Gibbs-White at odds of 4.10 on Sports Interaction

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Liverpool 1-1 Nottingham Forest Goalscorers prediction: Liverpool: Dominik Szoboszlai - Nottingham Forest: Morgan Gibbs-White

Liverpool’s first Premier League outing was always going to be difficult away at Newcastle. This fixture often produces plenty of goals, with four scored in a 2-2 draw. The Reds secured a point in the final minutes, when Dominik Szoboszlai scored from the penalty spot.

Andoni Iraola took charge of the team in the summer, so the players need time to adapt to his methods. Liverpool did not meet the manager’s requirements, as they conceded both goals from counter-attacks. That defensive instability could cause issues in their first home game of the season.

Nottingham Forest must’ve been disappointed by their 1-0 defeat at home to Leeds United. The Tricky Trees conceded in the 88th minute, when Anton Stach scored from a direct free kick that went in at the near post. The visitors are also under new management, with Oliver Glasner becoming their fifth head coach in less than a year.

He hopes to repeat some of the success he enjoyed at Crystal Palace. Anfield is a difficult place to visit, but Forest have done well there in recent games.

Probable lineups for Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Frimpong, Jacquet, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Ngumoha, Wirtz, Gakpo, Isak

Nottingham Forest expected lineup: Sels, Diomande, Milenkovic, Murillo, Aina, McAtee, Sangare, Williams, Gibbs-White, Ndoye, Igor Jesus