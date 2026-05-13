Lazio vs Inter Milan Predictions: Inter aiming at the double

Our betting expert expects Inter Milan to breeze through this final and repeat their weekend’s victory over Lazio to lift the Italian Cup.

Best bets for Lazio vs Inter Milan

1x2- Inter Milan at odds of 1.65 on bet365

Overs/ unders - Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.75 on bet365

BTTS - No at odds of 1.80 on bet365

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Primed to snatch the double

Inter enter the Coppa Italia final as overwhelming favourites, especially after seeing off the same opposition at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday. The away side have been largely dominant this season. The visitors are yet to taste defeat in this competition, making them a formidable opponent.

Lazio, meanwhile, are winless inside 90 minutes across their last three Italian Cup fixtures. I Biancocelesti required penalties in the quarter-finals and semi-finals to reach this point in the campaign. Their defeat to Inter Milan over the weekend means they have recorded two losses, three wins and one draw across their last six matches in all competitions.

Inter have a strong record in this fixture, winning four of the last five head-to-heads, including the last two meetings. In fact, the Nerazzuri are unbeaten against Lazio across their last nine head-to-heads, with Lazio last securing victory in 2022. Consequently, the Serie A champions are highly expected to secure their domestic double on Wednesday night.

Lazio vs Inter Milan Betting Tip 1: 1x2- Inter Milan at odds of 1.65 on bet365

Goal count expected to rise

Both teams frequently participate in high-scoring matches, particularly in recent weeks. It’s worth noting that three of Inter’s four Coppa Italia fixtures produced more than two goals on the day. While Lazio’s run was less prolific, their recent overall fixtures suggest this match will see plenty of goals.

The Eagles conceded exactly three goals in two of their last three matches in all competitions. Additionally, each of their last three outings saw the goal count rise to at least two goals. Four of Inter’s last five games in all competitions produced more than two goals.

Three of the previous five head-to-heads produced over two goals. With Inter netting three goals over the weekend, it is highly possible for them to repeat that feat here on Wednesday night.

Lazio vs Inter Milan Betting Tip 2: Overs/ unders - Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.75 on bet365

Inter to see a clean sheet

While Inter haven’t kept a clean sheet in this competition this season, they are likely to do so against Lazio. To put the hosts’ performances into perspective, they have failed to score in 33% of their Serie A matches this term. Both teams found the back of the net in only 39% of their home games in the league this season.

Meanwhile, Inter have kept a clean sheet in 56% of their away league dates this term. Similar to Lazio, the visitors have seen both teams score in 39% of their away league fixtures. With the hosts scoring just 25 goals in 18 home matches, their form in the final third is a concern.

Inter’s 3-0 weekend win will give them confidence that they can prevent Lazio from scoring once again. When they met in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals last season, Inter won 2-0, part of a run of four out of five meetings where only one team scored. Considering these factors, the visitors are expected to keep another clean sheet this Wednesday.

Lazio vs Inter Milan Betting Tip 3: BTTS - No at odds of 1.80 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Lazio 0-3 Inter Milan

Lazio 0-3 Inter Milan Goalscorers prediction: Inter Milan: Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez, Petar Sucic

Lazio’s league campaign ended in disappointment. The club from the Italian capital cannot finish inside the European qualification positions. This is because they currently sit eighth with a significant point deficit and just two matches remaining. However, they can secure qualification for continental football through their Coppa Italia final match this week.

Maurizio Sarri’s men have a realistic opportunity to secure some silverware this season on Wednesday night. However, after playing Inter at home over the weekend in the league, they won’t be too confident of causing an upset. The Nerazzurri ran out 3-0 winners on Saturday evening, and a similar outcome is highly probable in this match.

Cristian Chivu faced criticism when he accepted the managerial position at Inter Milan at the start of the season. He was unsuccessful at the Club World Cup, which generated the majority of the doubt regarding his capabilities. However, he has proved the critics wrong by leading Inter to their 21st Scudetto title with two games to spare.

After missing out on the title last season by a single point, the Nerazzurri are back where they belong and are heading for a domestic double. If Chivu’s team can secure a victory in this final, it will be their first domestic double since the club’s iconic treble under Jose Mourinho 10 years ago.

Probable lineups for Lazio vs Inter Milan

Lazio expected lineup: Motta, Marusic, Gila, Patric, Pellegrini, Dele-Bashiru, Rovella, Basic, Cancellieri, Pedro, Noslin

Inter Milan expected lineup: Martinez, Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni, Diouf, Barella, Sucic, Mkhitaryan, Augusto, Thuram, L. Martinez