France vs Northern Ireland predictions: Les Bleus cruise in Lille

Our betting expert expects World Cup favourites France to travel to the USA following a victory over Michael O’Neil’s Northern Ireland.

Best bets for France vs Northern Ireland

Both teams to score - No, at odds of 1.95 on bet365

France to win first half, at odds of 2.00 on bet365

Marcus Thuram to score anytime, at odds of 2.10 on bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Northern Ireland’s scoring struggles

France had a stellar World Cup qualifying campaign, recording five wins and one draw, while conceding just four goals. The world’s number-one-ranked team boasts arguably the best forward line in football. They scored 16 goals in qualifying.

They followed with friendly victories over Brazil and Colombia. In those two March friendlies, France scored five goals and conceded just two - though neither was a clean sheet. At home, they have let in only three goals in seven matches, including two against a confident Ivory Coast side recently.

Northern Ireland are clearly a class below Brazil and Colombia, or even Ivory Coast. The Norn Iron have failed to score in two of their last five matches, finding the net only three times. This highlights their offensive inefficiency.

France, as World Cup favourites, are a level above any team Northern Ireland have faced in recent months. Therefore, we expect the Bleus to win with a clean sheet.

France vs Northern Ireland betting Tip 1: Both teams to score - No, at odds of 1.95 on bet365

Bleus to score early

France have been utterly dominant, winning eight of their last 10 matches. Starting strongly has been a key factor in those victories. In their friendlies against Brazil, Colombia, and the Ivory Coast, they raced into a first-half lead.

Didier Deschamps’ men have averaged 2.5 goals per game across that nine-match unbeaten run. That tally is largely a result of strong tactical game management from the outset.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland have a leaky backline that struggles even against below-par teams. They have taken a first-half lead on three occasions out of five, but all against weaker teams. The French defence is unlikely to struggle here.

Les Bleus should start comfortably, even if their key players appear only after the interval. Expect them to take a first-half lead against a leaky Green and White Army.

France vs Northern Ireland Betting Tip 2: France to win first half, at odds of 2.00 on bet365

Thuram to lead the line

Marcus Thuram was rested for Inter Milan’s final two games of the season after helping tilt the Scudetto race in their favour. In April, the Nerazzurri marksman was unstoppable, recording six goals in five games against Roma, Como, Cagliari, Torino, and Parma.

That run is something only the iconic Christian Vieri had managed in the three-points-for-a-win era. The Parma-born forward ended the season with 18 goals and nine assists from 44 competitive appearances.

Although still overshadowed by Kylian Mbappé, his recent goals and assists for France have undoubtedly caught Deschamps' attention. He scored France’s second against Colombia, before turning provider for the third.

On his best day, Thuram’s bursts of pace, physicality, and aerial threat make him a standout player. Northern Ireland must be wary of the 28-year-old marksman.

France vs Northern Ireland Betting Tip 3: Marcus Thuram to score anytime, at odds of 2.10 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: France 2-0 Northern Ireland

France 2-0 Northern Ireland Goalscorers prediction: France: Rayan Cherki, Marcus Thuram

France are concluding their preparations for the 2026 World Cup with one final friendly. Aside from their 2-1 loss to Ivory Coast, the two-time world champions are in stunning form. They were unbeaten in the World Cup qualifiers.

They returned to action during the March international break with back-to-back wins over South American giants. They first edged Brazil 2-1 at Gillette Stadium, before dominating Colombia 3-1 six days later. However, Ivory Coast stunned them, recording a convincing 2-1 win in Nantes on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland are still recovering from their World Cup play-off elimination by Italy. They are yet to feature at the showdown tournament since Mexico 1986.

They enter this clash following a 1-0 friendly win over Guinea. A Nations League campaign awaits later this year, with the Green and White Army placed in League B alongside Hungary, Ukraine, and Georgia.

The two nations have met three times before, twice in the World Cup – in 1958 and 1982. France have won all meetings, including the most recent one in 1999.

Moreover, France are the clear favourites to comfortably dispatch Northern Ireland. However, it may not be a decisive victory, with Didier Deschamps possibly resting key players ahead of their World Cup opener against Senegal on 16 June.

Probable lineups for France vs Northern Ireland

France expected lineup: Maignan, Kounde, Upamecano, Konate, Hernandez, Cherki, Tchouameni, Kante, Olise, Thuram, Mbappe

Northern Ireland expected lineup: Charles, Marshall, McConville, Brown, Smyth, McDonnell, Spencer, Devenny, Morrison, Price, Donley