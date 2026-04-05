Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koln predictions: Big consequences in Hesse

Neither side has form on their side, but we’re backing Die Adler to return to winning ways on home soil.

Best bets for Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koln

Eintracht Frankfurt to win at odds of 2.00 on bet365

Both teams to score at odds of 1.61 on bet365

Jonathan Burkardt as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.10 on bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

A home victory to return to winning form

They may have lost their previous game, but there’s no doubt that Eintracht Frankfurt are favourites as they host Koln. They won 4-3 in the reverse fixture back in November, and currently sit eight places above them in the Bundesliga table. Over the last six games, only two teams have accumulated fewer points than Die Geißböcke. As a result, the home side will fancy their chances.

Die Adler have had their fair share of injury problems, with Kaua Santos, Nnamdi Collins, Rasmus Kristensen, and Jean-Matteo Bahoya amongst their absentees. Robin Koch will return from suspension, though, and Ansgar Knauff could be back in the XI. Koln also have plenty of players unavailable, but their most recent setback is Eric Martel’s suspension following his red card against Borussia Monchengladbach.

There could be significant consequences for both sides if they lose this one at both ends of the table. Frankfurt require a victory to maintain their fading hopes of European qualification, and we expect them to do so. The visitors could slip closer to the relegation zone if they’re defeated.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koln Bet 1: Eintracht Frankfurt to win at odds of 2.00 on bet365

Expect goals at Deutsche Bank Park

Previous matches between these two teams have consistently produced goals, and we’re expecting a similar outcome this time around. Of their last 12 meetings, eight of them saw both teams score - and their November game resulted in a seven-goal thriller.

No team in the Bundesliga has been involved in more BTTS games than Koln (20), and Frankfurt aren’t far behind them (18). There’s plenty of reason to expect action at both ends of the pitch as 7th faces 15th.

For both teams, their games have averaged over three goals, and neither defence has been particularly reliable. Considering the high stakes for both clubs, we expect an intensely competitive match in which both teams will seek to attack constantly.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koln Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.61 on bet365

Burkardt’s strong finish

Jonathan Burkardt was experiencing an excellent season before he sustained an injury in November. He has registered 11 goals across 22 matches in all competitions, but only one of those goals was scored during 2026. Now that he has completed 90 minutes in recent matches, we believe he could finish strongly.

The 25-year-old is the bookies’ favourite to find the net in Frankfurt, and with good reason. Said El Mala is seen as Koln’s most likely option, but it’s Burkardt who stands out. He recorded a brace when these two met earlier in the season, meaning he knows exactly how to expose this specific opponent.

After failing to score in his last four, we’re tipping the former Mainz forward to rediscover his early-season form and finish strongly.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koln Bet 3: Jonathan Burkardt as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.10 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Koln

Goalscorers Prediction - Eintracht Frankfurt: Jonathan Burkardt, Arnaud Kalimuendo - FC Koln: Said El Mala

Eintracht Frankfurt still have slim aspirations of qualifying for Europe, but their ambitions suffered a setback in their previous match when they lost to Mainz. Albert Riera’s team has demonstrated significant improvements since the beginning of February; however, they will be eager to recover. They currently occupy seventh position, eight points behind Bayer Leverkusen.

Meanwhile, FC Koln are dangerously close to the Bundesliga’s drop zone as they enter their final seven matches. Rene Wagner’s team are winless across seven games, but they have secured impressive draws against Hoffenheim, Hamburg, and Borussia Monchengladbach in recent weeks. With no away victory since October, however, they could experience a difficult match at Deutsche Bank Park.

Probable lineups for Eintracht Frankfurt vs Koln

Eintracht Frankfurt expected lineup: Zetterer, Collins, Koch, Theate, Brown, Larsson, Doan, Chaibi, Knauff, Kalimuendo, Burkardt

Koln expected lineup: Schwabe, Sebulonsen, van den Berg, Ozkacar, Lund, Johannesson, Chavez, Maina, Kaminski, El Mala, Ache