Crystal Palace vs Manchester City predictions: Pressure rises on Sage

City passed a serious test to beat Bournemouth from behind on Sunday. With Palace’s squad uncertain, the Eagles appear vulnerable for the Friday game.

Best bets for Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Manchester City to win and over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.95 with Sports Interaction

Both teams to score at odds of 1.68 with Sports Interaction

Manchester City -1 (Handicap 3-way) at odds of 2.70 with Sports Interaction

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Goals have rarely been in short supply for this match-up

The trend is hard to ignore. Six of the last seven meetings produced three or more goals. City have won the last two 3-0, including at Selhurst in December.

Palace arrive mid-rebuild and saw Riad stretchered off with a fresh knee injury. Sarr was omitted amid serious transfer interest from Galatasaray, and Guéhi is now in the away dressing room.

City are also capable of scoring multiple goals in quick succession: two in the last six minutes against Bournemouth, both created by substitute Cherki. With a 32.3% probability, this offers a potential 2x return on your stake for backing an outcome that this fixture regularly produces.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Bet 1: Manchester City to win and over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.95 with Sports Interaction

Both defences could be tested

City have conceded in most of their recent outings. They shipped three to Arsenal in the Community Shield and fell behind at home to Bournemouth. Palace have not kept a clean sheet in four.

The main concern is whether Palace can make the most of their chances. Palace created three big chances at Everton and converted none. If Sarr departs before Friday, the burden will fall entirely on Mateta and Nketiah behind a reshuffled front line.

Nevertheless, City have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last seven games. Palace have also scored twice against City at Selhurst Park in two of their last four home meetings.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.68 with Sports Interaction

Visits to Selhurst Park have often been routine for City

Five of City's last eight league visits here were won by two or more. This includes a 3-0 win in December 2025 and a 4-2 victory in April 2024.

Haaland has scored eight goals in six appearances against Palace. With Riad injured and Guéhi and Lacroix both having left the club, the hosts are short of defensive depth.

Haaland has also scored 22 goals in 14 August fixtures for City, which suggests his blank against Bournemouth will likely be temporary. Maresca is likely to recall Rayan Cherki, who set up both of Sunday’s goals. That should further improve City’s output.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Bet 3: Manchester City -1 (Handicap 3-way) at odds of 2.70 with Sports Interaction

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction : Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester City

: Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester City Goalscorers prediction: Crystal Palace: Mateta - Manchester City: Haaland x2, Semenyo

Crystal Palace host Manchester City at Selhurst Park on Friday night for a Matchweek 2 fixture. It is Pierre Sage's first home league game as Palace manager and Enzo Maresca's first away trip in charge of City.

Sage's reign began with a 2-0 defeat at Everton, with Dewsbury-Hall and Barry scoring either side of half-time. Palace created three big chances before the break and took none, before fading after the interval. Sage himself highlighted their lack of energy late in the game after the final whistle.

Chadi Riad was carried off on a stretcher in tears after suffering a knee injury. That’s a fresh setback for a defender already sidelined for more than 400 days at Palace. Ismaïla Sarr, who scored 21 goals last season, was omitted entirely amid a groin complaint and Galatasaray interest. Sarr could push for a sale before the summer transfer window slams shut.

City's opening EPL game was a scramble. Bournemouth led until the 84th minute before Guéhi headed level and Gvardiol won it in stoppage time. Both goals were created by substitute Rayan Cherki. Arsenal had beaten them 3-0 in the Community Shield just a week before, so this was an encouraging fightback.

Jérémy Doku misses the Palace trip through injury. Meanwhile, Omar Marmoush, Jack Grealish and Nico González were all benched amid transfer speculation. Marmoush was reportedly close to joining Tottenham ahead of the Palace game. Meanwhile, Marc Guéhi will return to Selhurst Park after departing last season.

Probable lineups for Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Crystal Palace expected lineup: Henderson, Tomiyasu, Richards, Canvot, Mitchell, Munoz, Kamada, Wharton, McNeil, Nketiah, Mateta

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Lewis, Gvardiol, Khusanov, Dias, Anderson, Guehi, O’Reilly, Cherki, Semenyo, Haaland