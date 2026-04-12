Como 1907 vs Inter predictions: Title ambitions on the line

Inter are unbeaten in their last 13 meetings with Como across all competitions and have kept clean sheets in their last seven match-ups.

Best Bets for Como 1907 vs Inter

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.90 with bet365

Both teams to score (No) at odds of 2.10 with bet365

Lautaro Martinez anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.75 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Backing two or fewer goals at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia

Only 44% of Como’s home games have featured three or more goals. Meanwhile, 66% of Inter’s away games have featured two or fewer goals. We can back under 2.5 goals at a probability of 52.63% this weekend.

This represents the value play from our trio of Como vs Inter predictions, based on the hosts’ defensive structure. Como will attempt to contain the free-scoring Inter for as long as possible.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan’s defensive record away from San Siro is equal to the best defensive records in Serie A. They have conceded just 0.73 goals per away match during the 2025/26 season.

Como 1907 vs Inter Bet 1: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.90 with bet365

Clean sheet for either side likely based on previous meetings

With Inter averaging 0.73 goals conceded per away game and Como averaging 0.69 goals conceded per home game, this bet is worth backing.

In fact, it’s surprising to see that we can back a clean sheet for either side at an odds-against price. The betting markets currently indicate there is only a 47.62% chance of this scenario occurring.

Yet both teams have scored in just 33% of Inter’s away games and only 50% of Como’s home games. Como are naturally desperate for all three points to confirm their Champions League qualification. However, a draw would not be a negative result for them either.

Como 1907 vs Inter Bet 2: Both teams to score (No) at odds of 2.10 with bet365

Value on Martinez breaching Como’s tight backline

Inter’s Argentine powerhouse, Lautaro Martinez, is currently in excellent form. He’s scored six goals in his last six Serie A appearances. Inter will need Martinez to keep up this form to maintain their Scudetto chances.

We can back him to score any time against Como at a modest 36.36%, which seems significantly undervalued.

Martinez’s strike rate over the course of the Serie A season currently stands at 61.54%. We can back him at almost half the value of his seasonal strike rate, which is highly surprising. That statistical difference is especially notable when considering his excellent recent scoring form.

Como 1907 vs Inter Bet 3: Lautaro Martinez anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.75 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Como 1907 0-1 Inter

Goalscorers prediction - Como 1907: N/A - Inter: Martinez

Como are serious contenders for the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot in Serie A. They host league leaders Inter on Sunday.

Cesc Fabregas’ Como side have won four of their last five league games to move a point ahead of fifth-placed Juventus. They’ve lost only five of their 31 Serie A matches in 2025/26, proving that they are incredibly challenging to beat. They have the best defensive record in the league, conceding only 22 goals in 31 games.

They are unbeaten in eight Serie A games, so this is likely to be a serious test of Inter’s Scudetto credentials. Fabregas will be without Jacobo Ramon (muscle), Jayden Addai (achilles), and Jesus Rodriguez (knee) this weekend.

Inter returned to winning ways impressively on Sunday with a dominant 5-2 victory against AS Roma. The win lifts Inter seven points clear of second-placed Napoli, with only seven league games remaining. Inter have averaged more than two goals scored per game this season, winning 23 of their 31 matches.

Inter Milan have scored the first goal in nine of their previous 10 competitive meetings against Como 1907. It is clear they have possessed a significant advantage over Como during recent matches. However, the hosts’ recent form will make this a more difficult challenge than usual.

Probable lineups for Como 1907 vs Inter

Como 1907 expected lineup: Butez; Smolcic, Valle, Kempf, Carlos, Perrone, Da Cunha, Caqueret, Paz, Diao, Douvikas

Inter Milan expected lineup: Sommer; Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Dimarco, Zielinski, Barella, Calhanoglu, Thuram, Martinez