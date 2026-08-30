Cagliari vs Inter Milan predictions: Nerazzurri to win to nil

The Nerazzurri are undefeated in their last 13 Serie A meetings with Cagliari, who have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 20 clashes.

Best bets for Cagliari vs Inter Milan

Inter - Inter (half time - full time) at odds of 2.20 with Sports Interaction

Inter to win and Both teams to score (no) at odds of 2.15 with Sports Interaction

Francesco Esposito anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.20 with Sports Interaction

All odds are courtesy of Sports Interaction, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Inter to lead at half-time and win the match

Inter needed only six minutes to break the deadlock against Monza. Andy Diouf assisted Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who scored with a right-footed shot into the roof of the net.

That is part of a wider trend: they scored first in each of the last nine meetings with Cagliari. They’ve also led at half-time in six of the last eight games.

However, the most recent meeting between the sides ended in a 3-0 win for Inter at the San Siro. This was 0-0 at half-time before Thuram, Barella and Zieliński scored for the club.

Pisacane usually sets Cagliari up to defend well, so Inter may not score early on. The Nerazzurri's strong starts make the 47.62% implied probability good value in our Cagliari vs Inter Milan predictions.

Cagliari vs Inter Milan Bet 1: Inter - Inter (half time - full time) at odds of 2.20 with Sports Interaction

Backing a fourth successive clean sheet against Cagliari

Inter have won their last three trips to Sardinia without conceding. Dumfries and Lautaro Martínez scored in a 2-0 win in August 2023, while Inter won 3-0 in December 2024. Lautaro and Pio Esposito were on target in another 2-0 win last September.

The most recent meeting was also dominated by Inter, with Cagliari managing just six shots, none of which were on target.

Chivu's back three of Bisseck, Akanji and Bastoni kept Monza from scoring. Cagliari did strike the post twice at Parma, so this bet carries some risk at a 46.51% implied probability.

Cagliari vs Inter Milan Bet 2: Inter to win and Both teams to score (no) at odds of 2.15 with Sports Interaction

Esposito to score in successive league starts

Francesco Pio Esposito is in the middle of a genuine breakthrough. He opened his account for the season with a clever backheel from Diouf’s cross against Monza.

Esposito has scored at the Unipol Domus before. Last season, he finished Dimarco's low cross to score his first ever Serie A goal.

Chivu started him alongside Lautaro Martínez at the San Siro, while Thuram and Bonny were substitutes. The 21-year-old is competing for a regular place in the starting XI. Backing him to score any time at a 47.62% implied probability seems sensible, given his momentum and expected minutes.

Cagliari vs Inter Milan Bet 3: Francesco Esposito anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.20 with Sports Interaction

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Cagliari 0-2 Inter Milan

Cagliari 0-2 Inter Milan Goalscorers prediction: Inter Milan: Esposito, Çalhanoğlu

Cagliari host champions Inter at the Unipol Domus on Sunday evening. This Matchday 2 fixture brings together two sides who secured victories on the opening weekend.

Fabio Pisacane's side won 1-0 at Parma. Alessandro Romano, signed from Roma in the summer, settled it with a left-footed strike from 25 metres. The Sardinians hit the post twice and dominated Parma, who struggled going forward. Yael Trepy remains in hospital after a swimming pool accident and will miss the Inter game despite leaving intensive care.

Agustin Albarracín is also unavailable, but Cagliari have no suspended players. In addition, new signing Alieu Fadera trained with the squad for the first time this week.

Inter opened their title defence by beating Monza 4-1 at the San Siro. Çalhanoğlu, Zielinski, Pio Esposito and Bisseck all scored after Gustavo Varela equalised. Cristian Chivu has a fully fit squad with no suspensions.

John Stones debuted off the bench against Monza, while Curtis Jones and Djed Spence were not ready to play. Spence is still not fully fit after starting pre-season late.

Probable lineups for Cagliari vs Inter Milan

Cagliari expected lineup: Caprile, Zé Pedro, Deiola, Rodríguez, Obert, Adopo, Winks, Romano, Fazzini, Maldini, Mendy

Inter Milan expected lineup: J. Martínez, Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni, Diouf, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Zielinski, Dimarco, Lautaro Martínez, Pio Esposito