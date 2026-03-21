Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin predictions: Kane to star in goalfest

Backing Bayern is the only smart bet right now, but we expect Die Eisernen to put up a fight.

Best bets for Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin

Bayern to win and both teams to score at odds of 2.40 on bet365

Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.91 on bet365

Harry Kane as anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.53 on bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Bayern marching towards another title

Bayern Munich are not only the strongest team in Germany currently, but arguably the best in Europe. Vincent Kompany is performing exceptionally well with the league leaders and is likely to secure another Bundesliga trophy. Their home form has also been impeccable this season, as they’ve won 17 of their 19 games in Munich so far.

However, the German giants do face some availability issues. Nicolas Jackson, Luis Diaz, and Jonathan Tan are all unavailable due to suspension. Their goalkeeper situation is better, as Jonas Urbig was cleared to play against Atalanta. While there are still doubts over the fitness of Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies, Bayern possess incredible depth within their squad.

Meanwhile, Union Berlin are without the suspended Andras Schafer, and their goalkeeper, Matheo Raab, broke his hand on his debut. The visitors are likely to face a difficult afternoon at the Allianz Arena, but they are expected to put up a fight. Notably, they have found the back of the net in 14 of their last 16 matches across all competitions.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Bet 1: Bayern to win and both teams to score at odds of 2.40 on bet365

High-scoring affair in Munich

Matches involving Bayern have been highly entertaining this season. Led by Harry Kane, they are scoring frequently and showing no signs of slowing down. Having scored 10 goals in two games against Atalanta, they will return to league action with a great deal of confidence.

Kompany’s men have scored 21 goals in their last seven Bundesliga games and are in peak form. So far this year, 77% of their home matches have featured over 3.5 goals. Despite this, there are defensive gaps that Union Berlin may aim to exploit.

As previously mentioned, Steffen Baumgart’s side do find the net regularly, and the hosts have kept only nine clean sheets throughout the 2025/26 campaign. We expect this to be a fast-paced and high-scoring encounter in Bavaria.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Bet 2: Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.91 on bet365

The inimitable Harry Kane

There are very few forwards in world football as clinical as Bayern Munich's number nine currently. On Wednesday, Kane recorded his 49th and 50th Champions League goals, bringing his total for the season to 47. Additionally, he has failed to record either a goal or an assist in only eight matches across all competitions this season

Unsurprisingly, he’s the bookies’ favourite to find the net in this fixture. Kompany will be keen to avoid any slips with Borussia Dortmund still close behind, so his star striker is expected to start. The English forward is already certain to win the Kicker-Torjägerkanone award. However, he remains ambitious despite already having 30 league goals to his name.

We’re backing the Three Lions star to find the net again, as he’ll certainly be a major concern to Baumgart. Unfortunately for the visitors, Kane isn’t Bayern’s only attacking threat, suggesting a difficult afternoon ahead for the visitors.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Bet 3: Harry Kane as anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.53 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Bayern 3-1 Union Berlin

Goalscorers Prediction - Bayern: Harry Kane x2, Michael Olise - Union Berlin: Rani Khedira

Bayern Munich maintained their excellent form on Wednesday evening, defeating Atalanta 4-1. Vincent Kompany’s side have won eight of their last nine, and lost only once in the Bundesliga all season. They currently hold a five-point lead at the top of the standings and seem well-positioned to secure another league title.

Meanwhile, Union Berlin continue to struggle with inconsistency. While a weekend win against Freiburg moved them into ninth position, they have managed only two victories so far in 2026. They enter this match as clear underdogs, especially since they will play away from home at the Allianz Arena.

Probable lineups for Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Urbig, Laimer, Min-Jae, Upamecano, Bischof, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Olise, Karl, Gnabry, Kane

Union Berlin expected lineup: Ronnow, Nsoki, Doekhi, Querfeld, Haberer, Kemlein, Khedira, Kohn, Jeong, Ansah, Ilic