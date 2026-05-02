Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig predictions: RBL to frustrate Bayer

With only three games remaining, Leipzig have secured 3rd place. Leverkusen know a win here could move them into the final UCL qualification spot.

Best bets for Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig

Draw or RB Leipzig (Double chance) at odds of 1.69 with bet365

Under 3.5 goals at odds of 1.80 with bet365

RB Leipzig (1st goal) at odds of 2.10 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Betting against a win for the hosts

Only Bayern Munich are in better form than RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga over the last eight games. Although Bayer Leverkusen need the points more than the visitors, it’s difficult to back the hosts with confidence.

Firstly, Leverkusen have won only one of their last five home games in all competitions. They also lost their most recent home game on 18 April to mid-table Augsburg.

Leverkusen have also failed to keep a clean sheet in nine of their past 15 home games in the Bundesliga. Additionally, they’ve conceded two or more goals in each of their last two games at the BayArena. RBL have a loss rate of 9.1% since 31 January, yet we can back them to draw or win this weekend at a probability of only 57.14%.

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Bet 1: Draw or RB Leipzig (Double chance) at odds of 1.69 with bet365

Genuine value on three or fewer goals to be scored

The Under 3.5 goals market is particularly interesting at the time of writing. In fact, 67% of Leverkusen’s home games and 67% of Leipzig’s away games have featured three or fewer goals. Yet the betting markets indicate there is only a 54.64% chance of this happening on Saturday.

Both teams have above-average defensive records so far this season. Leverkusen concede just 1.13 goals per home game, while RBL concede just 1.23 goals per away game.

The visitors also have the luxury of not needing to force the issue. They can sit back and try to pick Leverkusen off on the break.

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Bet 2: Under 3.5 goals at odds of 1.80 with bet365

Backing RBL to hit the front

Leipzig have scored first in their last five successive Bundesliga games. In fact, they’ve scored first in 24 of their 31 Bundesliga matches so far this season. Although Leverkusen have scored first in 73% of their home games, there is serious value on RBL to score first at an odds-against price.

RBL have scored in 80% of their away games this season, so they rarely fail to score on the road.

The visitors also have one of the best prospects in European football in their team. Ivorian star Yan Diomande is currently courting the attention of Europe’s elite. The 19-year-old has recorded eight goal contributions in his last ten appearances and will be eager to impress the watching scouts once again.

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Bet 3: RB Leipzig (1st goal) at odds of 2.10 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 RB Leipzig

Goalscorers prediction - Bayer Leverkusen: Schick - RB Leipzig: Diomande

Sixth place meets third place this weekend in Game Week 32 of the Bundesliga, with RB Leipzig on a five-match winning streak.

Bayer Leverkusen have improved in form in recent months. They’ve lost just one of their last eight Bundesliga games, winning four and drawing three. Their home form has been relatively solid, averaging 1.80 points per game at the BayArena and scoring 2.20 goals per game. In fact, they’ve scored at least once in every home game this season.

They face an RB Leipzig side that are also in excellent form. They’ve failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last five meetings in all competitions. Kasper Hjulmand has several players absent through injury, including Kofane, Vazquez, Flekken, and Terrier.

Although Leipzig have failed to keep pace with champions Bayern and second-placed Dortmund, they’ve hit form since March. They’ve picked up 21 points from their last eight Bundesliga games - six more than Leverkusen over the same period.

Leipzig’s away form has greatly improved over their last eight Bundesliga games on the road, averaging 2.63 points per game. They still have a chance of leapfrogging Dortmund into second place if they win all three of their remaining league games. Leipzig have also won two of their last four visits to the BayArena in the Bundesliga.

Probable lineups for Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig

Bayer Leverkusen expected lineup: Blaswich, Tapsoba, Quansah, Andrich, Grimaldo, Culbreath, Palacios, Garcia, Tella, Maza, Schick

RB Leipzig expected lineup: Vandevoordt; Baku, Finkgrafe, Bitshiabu, Orban, Ouedraogo, Schlager, Baumgartner, Diomande, Nusa, Romulo