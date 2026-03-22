Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano predictions: Raphinha to fire for Barca

Our betting expert expects another victory for the Catalans, with Raphinha scoring in a game with goals for each team.

Best bets for Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano

Raphinha to score anytime at odds of 2.20 on bet365

Barcelona to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.72 on bet365

Both teams to score at odds of 1.75 on bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Raphinha to round off a free-scoring week in style

There were some doubts about Raphinha’s level earlier this month. However, something has clearly clicked over the previous two matches.

The Brazilian scored a hat-trick last weekend against Sevilla. That took his La Liga season tally to 11 goals, an impressive return in an injury-ravaged campaign. He averages a strike every 110 minutes in the Spanish top flight.

Raphinha was also at his best in midweek, scoring twice and assisting twice in the rout of Newcastle. He had five attempts in that game. That was more than any other player on the pitch in a wide-open Champions League clash.

On current form, backing Raphinha to score anytime offers value, with an implied probability of 45.5%.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Bet 1: Raphinha to score anytime at odds of 2.20 on bet365

Barca’s attack to fire again

Rayo Vallecano have caused problems for Barcelona in recent seasons. The two meetings in 2025 produced just three goals in total. However, the circumstances heading into this game are different.

Like Barca, Rayo were also involved in European action this week. They’ll have to deal with a fast turnaround for this Sunday lunchtime kick-off, following a Conference League clash on Thursday. The Madrid-based side were also in action on Monday in La Liga.

Rayo have conceded an average of three goals per game in their away matches against top-four opponents this term. That suggests they’ll struggle to keep it tight against this free-scoring Barca side.

In the league, Flick’s team average 2.55 xG and 2.75 goals per 90 minutes. In both cases, they have the best record in the Spanish top flight.

Barcelona have netted at least three times in 79% of their home league fixtures. They offer good value to score over 2.5 goals in this match too.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Bet 2: Barcelona to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.72 on bet365

Rayo to get on the scoresheet at Camp Nou

Barcelona have conceded two goals in each of their matches at Camp Nou over the past week. Some defensive injuries have likely contributed to that situation.

Alejandro Balde remains out, so the more attack-minded Joao Cancelo should continue at left-back. First-choice right-back Jules Kounde is also sidelined. There are additional doubts over goalkeeper Joan Garcia and defensive regular Eric Garcia heading into this game.

Those factors will encourage Rayo Vallecano. The visitors have pace in attack, particularly with wingers Alvaro Garcia and Ilias Akhomach. They’ll back themselves to breach the home team’s high line at points in this contest.

Six of the last eight Rayo matches in La Liga have seen each side get on the scoresheet. Backing both teams to score has also been a winning bet in the last three Barca matches. BTTS therefore looks appealing here, with an implied probability of 57.1%.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Bet 3: Both teams to score at odds of 1.75 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Barcelona 3-1 Rayo Vallecano

Goalscorers prediction - Barcelona: Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo - Rayo Vallecano: Jorge de Frutos

Barcelona made a shaky start to their Champions League clash against Newcastle on Wednesday. However, they took complete control in the second half and sealed a 7-2 victory on the night.

Hansi Flick’s team have also won their last four league matches. They can at least temporarily extend their lead at the top to seven points by winning this game.

Rayo Vallecano are involved in the relegation battle, but they are unbeaten in six league outings heading into this. Four of those matches were draws, including a home clash with Levante last time out. Overall, Inigo Perez’s side are showing enough to suggest they will ultimately secure safety.

Probable lineups for Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona expected lineup: Szczesny, Cancelo, Martin, Cubarsi, Espart, Bernal, Pedri, Raphinha, Olmo, Yamal, Lewandowski

Rayo Vallecano expected lineup: Batalla, Espino, Felipe, Lejeune, Balliu, Gumbau, Ciss, Garcia, Diaz, Akhomach, De Frutos