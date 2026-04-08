Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid predictions: Barca to earn a slender lead

Barca defeated Atleti on Sunday afternoon in La Liga. This should give Hansi Flick’s men a psychological edge going into Wednesday’s clash.

Best bets for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

Under 3.5 goals at odds of 1.85 with bet365

Barcelona to win and Both teams to score (Yes) at odds of 2.50 with bet365

Marcus Rashford anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.80 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Backing three or fewer goals in this first leg encounter

Eight of the last nine meetings between these sides have ended with three or more goals scored. However, we believe this first leg could be cagier than normal. Four of their last six meetings (66.66%) in all competitions have also featured three or fewer goals. Yet, we can back three or fewer goals on Wednesday at a probability of only 54.05%.

Atletico have a much better home record in the UCL this season than away from home. Diego Simeone’s men average 2.50 points per home game versus 0.83 points per away game. They’ll be keen to keep themselves in the tie for the second leg on home soil.

In their six away games so far in the 2025/26 UCL, 83% of Atleti’s road trips have featured four or more goals. However, Wednesday night is only the first half of the tie. Simeone is well-versed in preparing teams to contain and frustrate, which they’ll surely try against Barca.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Bet 1: Under 3.5 goals at odds of 1.85 with bet365

Barca to get the job done

Although Atleti are likely to be slightly more cautious on Wednesday, we still expect them to find the net. Both teams have scored in 83% of their away UCL games so far this season.

In addition, Barcelona’s home games have resulted in a Barca win with both teams scoring in 80% of their UCL fixtures in 25/26.

Yet, the betting markets believe there is only a 40% chance of Hansi Flick’s men winning and failing to keep a clean sheet. Simeone’s men have scored in four of their last seven visits to Barcelona in all competitions.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Bet 2: Barcelona to win and Both teams to score (Yes) at odds of 2.50 with bet365

Value on Rashford continuing his solid 25/26 UCL form

Former Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is starting to feel comfortable in Barca colours. He’s scored five UCL goals in nine appearances so far this season, at a strike rate of 55.56%.

Yet, the betting markets believe he only has a 35.71% chance of finding the net on Wednesday evening. This is the most obvious value bet from our trio of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid predictions.

Rashford scored the first goal in Barca’s come-from-behind 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid on Sunday. In total, he has eight goal contributions in those nine UCL appearances this season. Only four of those outings have come from the starting XI.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Bet 3: Marcus Rashford anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.80 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Barcelona 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Goalscorers prediction - Barcelona: Rashford, Torres - Atletico Madrid: Sorloth

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid prepare to face off for the fifth time this season. It comes in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

The Catalan giants are in a rich vein of form right now. They haven’t tasted defeat in any competition since mid-February, with Hansi Flick’s side hitting the front in La Liga. Barca are now almost certain to lift the domestic title, and they have a real chance of fighting for continental honours.

Barca played Atletico only four days ago in La Liga. Flick’s men ran out 2-1 winners in Madrid, with the hosts playing the second half with ten men. Flick must have been pleased to see forwards Rashford and Lewandowski both get on the scoresheet. Their return to form is much-needed, given the absence of Raphinha due to a hamstring injury.

Atletico are on a run of three successive defeats in all competitions. This started with a narrow defeat to Tottenham. It was slim enough to result in an aggregate Champions League victory for Diego Simeone’s men. This was followed by defeats to Real Madrid and Barca in La Liga, which effectively ended their domestic campaign.

Simeone has several injuries to contend with right now. Rodrigo Mendoza, Jan Oblak and Pablo Barrios are already ruled out of action. Meanwhile, Jose Maria Gimenez, Marc Pubill and Johnny Cardoso are all major doubts. Atleti have won only one of their six away games in the UCL this season.

Probable lineups for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

Barcelona expected lineup: Joan Garcia, Cancelo, Araujo, Martin, Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Pedri, Torres, Yamal, Rashford, Lewandowski

Atletico Madrid expected lineup: Musso, Molina, Lenglet, Ruggeri, Le Normand, Koke, Vargas, Simeone, Almada, Griezmann, Baena