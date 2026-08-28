AC Milan vs Venezia predictions: Rossoneri land back-to-back wins

Friday’s opponents Venezia suffered defeat in Gameweek 1, losing 2-0 at home to likely relegation rivals Lecce. Milan should have too much for them.

Best bets for AC Milan vs Venezia

AC Milan -1 (Handicap 3-way) at odds of 2.20 with Sports Interaction

AC Milan to win and both teams to score (no) at odds of 2.40 with Sports Interaction

Alphadjo Cisse anytime goal at odds of 2.70 with Sports Interaction

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Venezia have struggled at the San Siro

Milan have a good recent Serie A record against Venezia. They won 4-0 at the San Siro in September 2024. All four goals came in the first half, and they won the previous home meeting 2-0.

Venezia have not scored in any of the four Serie A meetings between the clubs since 2021. Giovanni Stroppa's side lost their opener and are without a reliable goalscorer.

The only concern is Milan's winning margin. Amorim needed two goals from substitutes to beat Torino 2-1.The team still have plenty of tactical work to do.

However, we are still confident in backing the Rossoneri to win by at least two goals at odds above evens. This looks like the top value bet from this week’s AC Milan vs Venezia predictions.

AC Milan vs Venezia Bet 1: AC Milan -1 (Handicap 3-way) at odds of 2.05 with Sports Interaction

Venezia to be dominated and draw a blank

The visitors' finishing is important here. Against Lecce, they had 71% possession, seven shots on target and created three big chances. They also had two goals disallowed. Despite that, they lost 2-0, after producing around 2.05-2.10 xG.

That is part of a longer trend: Venezia have not scored against Milan in Serie A since 2021, including in their two visits to the San Siro.

With Adorante, who scored 17 goals last season, unavailable until October, Akor Adams is left to lead the attack alone. Milan had few problems at Torino until the hosts scored a consolation goal in stoppage time. We can back a Rossoneri win with a clean sheet here at a 50% probability, which looks generous.

AC Milan vs Venezia Bet 2: AC Milan to win and both teams to score (no) at odds of 2.40 with Sports Interaction

Back Cissè to continue his good form

Alphadjo Cissè's reputation is growing rapidly. The 19-year-old came close inside 71 seconds. He then scored his first Serie A goal just after the hour to give Milan the lead.

Milan's attacking midfielders should have plenty of chances against a newly promoted side likely to defend deep at the San Siro.

The main concern is selection, as Rabiot scored and provided an assist from the same advanced position after coming off the bench. Meanwhile, Pulisic is available again. If Cissè starts, a 50% probability of scoring or assisting looks like a fair price after his strong debut. The fearless youngster should be brimming with confidence.

AC Milan vs Venezia Bet 3: Alphadjo Cisse anytime goal at odds of 2.70 with Sports Interaction

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction : AC Milan 2-0 Venezia

: AC Milan 2-0 Venezia Goalscorers prediction: AC Milan: Ramos, Cisse

Milan host Venezia at the San Siro on Friday night in Serie A's second matchday. It marks Rúben Amorim's home debut as Rossoneri head coach. His side face a newly promoted team that have already faced defeat since returning to the top flight.

Amorim's reign opened with a 2-1 win at Torino, with Rabiot scoring and assisting from the bench. Pre-season was less consistent, with a 4-2 win over Manchester United followed by a heavy 3-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Rafael Leão missed the opener with a minor thigh problem. He has a few days to recover and could be available to return for this match. Santiago Giménez, Fikayo Tomori and Youssouf Fofana are training separately from the team while they wait for possible transfers. Mario Gila's minor injury is another concern for Amorim.

Venezia arrive under pressure from the start. The Serie B champions won three of five friendlies and came from behind to beat Modena in the Coppa Italia. However, they were beaten 2-0 at home by Lecce on Sunday.

Andrea Adorante, last season’s top scorer with 17 goals, and Marin Šverko are not due back until October. Club-record signing Akor Adams will almost certainly lead the line after signing from Sevilla.

Probable lineups for AC Milan vs Venezia

AC Milan expected lineup: Maignan, Gila, De Winter, Pavlović, Chukwueze, Modrić, Jashari, Musah, Cisse, Loftus-Cheek, Gonçalo Ramos

Venezia expected lineup: Stanković, Schingtienne, Bella-Kotchap, Franjić, Hainaut, Bašić, Busio, Kike Pérez, Correia, Akor Adams, Yeboah