New European World Cup play-off format unlocks unique betting strategy

There are 16 European sides still targeting a place in the finals. However, those who succeed will need to progress through two single-legged ties

World Cup play-off markets Odds Poland vs Albania - Under 1.5 goals 2.75 Czechia vs Republic of Ireland - Under 1.5 goals 3.25 Italy to beat Northern Ireland on penalties 17.0

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Single-legged play-offs raise the stakes

This is only the second time that World Cup qualifying in Europe has followed this format. Four years ago, Wales, Poland and Portugal booked their places at Qatar 2022 via the play-offs. This time around, there are four separate paths, with four European slots at the expanded 2026 tournament still to be decided.

That means there is relatively little data on what to expect from these matches, with prior editions using two-legged play-offs. However, there is reason to think many of these high-stakes encounters will be tight, nervy affairs.

In qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, the European play-offs averaged just 2.13 goals per game. Each of the three finals ended with two or fewer goals.

European Championship qualifying now features a similar single-legged play-off format. Two of the three finals ahead of Euro 2024 went to penalties after 120 goalless minutes.

Caution is again likely to prevail in a number of ties over the next few days. Players and coaches will be desperate not to make mistakes in some of the most significant matches they’ll be involved in. There are no second chances for favourites such as Italy, Turkey and Denmark.

Home advantage could play a huge role. Wales, Slovakia and Czechia are the only sides guaranteed home semi-finals and finals should they advance. Ukraine could also technically hold home advantage twice in Path B, although their fixtures will be played in Valencia.

Many of the underdogs face away semi-finals. Their goal will be to keep it tight and potentially play for extra time and penalties.

Which ties will be decided by fine margins?

Italy fans and players alike will be incredibly nervous come Thursday’s home clash with Northern Ireland. The Azzurri were beaten 1-0 on aggregate over two legs in a play-off against Sweden eight years ago. Their 2022 hopes ended in a surprising 1-0 home defeat against North Macedonia at the semi-final stage.

Those results should offer hope to Northern Ireland, who are capable of holding their own. Michael O'Neill’s side only conceded six goals across their six group games.

Backing another edgy Italian play-off performance could be the way to go. However, the penalty-saving prowess of Gianluigi Donnarumma suggests they should still advance if it goes the distance. The Man City keeper has saved three of the nine spot-kicks he has previously faced in shootouts for Italy.

Albania also travel as underdogs and are unlikely to take many risks. Aside from matches against Group K winners England, they only conceded one goal in six games in the previous stage. Their crunch clashes against rivals Serbia ended with 0-0 and 1-0 scorelines.

There appears to be value in backing their semi-final against Poland to produce no more than one goal inside 90 minutes. The hosts can still count on the services of Robert Lewandowski, but he is no longer as dominant as before. The Barcelona frontman has failed to score in seven of his last nine club appearances.

A similar under 1.5 goals angle looks appealing when Czechia take on the Republic of Ireland. The Boys in Green only conceded once across 180 minutes of action against Portugal in the autumn.

Czechia are clear favourites, but they were beaten by the Faroe Islands as recently as October. They were also held to a home goalless draw in a vital qualifier against Croatia in the group stage. With Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side in good form, the Czechs expect a stern test.