Champions League winner odds: Predictions updated on 24.04.26

Last updated: April 24, 2026

Team Odds Implied % Probability Bayern Munich 2.75 36.4 Arsenal 3.25 30.8 Paris Saint-Germain 3.50 28.6 Atletico Madrid 8.00 12.5



Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

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Latest UCL odds & Market movers

Bayern Munich are in fantastic form, excelling in every tournament they’re in. They’re well-rested, too.

Arsenal have seen their form fall off a cliff, and recent weeks will have taken a mental toll.

Over in France, Paris Saint-Germain are starting to fire at exactly the right time. They can’t be ruled out.

There’s no doubt that Atletico Madrid are the outsiders, and their recent results haven’t helped their cause.

Team-by-Team analysis: Top Contenders for the Champions League title

1. Bayern Munich

Having clinched the Bundesliga title and progressed to the DFB-Pokal semi-final, Bayern Munich’s treble hopes remain alive. Kompany has a good thing going in Germany, and his side looks fantastic. They’ve only lost twice across all competitions this season, and many predictions are in their favour.

Current Odds: 2.75

Key Argument FOR: They’ve won eight games in a row, haven’t lost since January, and have Harry Kane leading the line.

They’ve won eight games in a row, haven’t lost since January, and have Harry Kane leading the line. Key Argument AGAINST: They’ve not been challenged too much this season, so we’re not entirely sure what their top level is.

They’ve not been challenged too much this season, so we’re not entirely sure what their top level is. Our Opinion: Die Roten are our favourites for the title this season - Kompany has them in excellent shape.

2. Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has some serious damage limitation to do at the Emirates. A defeat to Manchester City was a huge dent in their title hopes, and they’ve dropped to second in the Premier League. The UCL is a big opportunity, but on current analysis, the Gunners will struggle.

Current Odds: 3.25

Key Argument FOR: They’ve been tough to beat for most of the season, and have secured some impressive results.

They’ve been tough to beat for most of the season, and have secured some impressive results. Key Argument AGAINST: While others are finding form at the right time, Arsenal are doing the opposite.

While others are finding form at the right time, Arsenal are doing the opposite. Our Opinion: While they can’t be ruled out, the psychological damage of the last few weeks could have killed Arsenal’s campaign.

3. Paris Saint-Germain

Like last season, Paris Saint-Germain are finishing strongly. They may have lost to Olympique Lyonnais last week, but bounced back by beating Nantes to stay top of Ligue 1. Luis Enrique has serious squad depth at his disposal, and he can rotate, too - the outright odds are probably unfair on them.

Current Odds: 3.50

Key Argument FOR: They’re an incredibly balanced outfit, and the reigning champions are very fresh.

They’re an incredibly balanced outfit, and the reigning champions are very fresh. Key Argument AGAINST: Les Parisiens haven’t been too convincing over the course of the season, and are vulnerable defensively.

Les Parisiens haven’t been too convincing over the course of the season, and are vulnerable defensively. Our Opinion: We envisage the winner of Bayern vs PSG going all the way, but think the French giants will fall short in the semi-finals.

4. Atletico Madrid

In fairness to Atletico Madrid, they’ve gone further this season than many would have expected. Aside from beating Barcelona in the quarter-finals, their form has been pretty dire, though. They also lost in the Copa del Rey final - it’s been a tough period, hence the long winner odds.

Current Odds: 8.00

Key Argument FOR: They’ve punched above their weight in the UCL, and won’t go down without a fight.

They’ve punched above their weight in the UCL, and won’t go down without a fight. Key Argument AGAINST: The Rojiblancos are in poor form and conceding far too many goals.

The Rojiblancos are in poor form and conceding far too many goals. Our Opinion: Even if they could upset the odds against the Gunners, it’s hard to see them beating either Bayern or PSG in the final.

Our Prediction for the 2025–26 Champions League

After beating Real Madrid in the quarter-final and being crowned Bundesliga champions soon after, Bayern Munich are now Champions League favourites. They’ve been positioned as favourites in the Champions League winner odds betting market, and it’s not hard to see why. The fact that Vincent Kompany’s side no longer have to worry about a league campaign is a huge advantage here.

Die Roten can rest and rotate their entire starting eleven in their domestic fixtures, so they can remain fresh on the continent. Vincent Kompany has done a fantastic job in Munich, and many are backing the Germans. With Harry Kane leading their attack, they’re a huge threat.

Their upcoming semi-final opponents don’t quite have the same luxury, though. With RC Lens close behind Paris Saint-Germain in the Ligue 1 standings, they are still looking over their shoulders a bit. While Bayern face bottom-dwellers, Heidenheim, between legs, PSG have to take on mid-table Lorient – so they do have a tougher schedule.

This domestic advantage for Bayern might make all the difference in the eventual result over two legs. Les Parisiens are well-equipped to deal with their schedule, however, and will still back themselves to progress. With Arsenal and Atletico struggling for results recently, it’s a fair suggestion that the winner of this semi could go all the way.

Speaking of the Gunners, despite a recent slump in results, they’re still the bookies’ favourites to progress in the other semi-final. Mikel Arteta’s men have seen their Carabao Cup and FA Cup dreams ended, and now they’ve lost pole position in the Premier League. Confidence will have taken a real hit over at the Emirates.

The Londoners have shown their mettle at different points of the season, even though this month has proven difficult. With the final run-in now upon them, they’ll be desperate to get back on track and could receive a big injury boost. Bukayo Saka is in line to return for the Atleti clash, following on from Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz’s comebacks.

The current odds might present value on the Spaniards, though, who just knocked out Barcelona over two legs. However, apart from that impressive 2-0 win at the Nou Camp, their form has been poor, so that's an issue. They also experienced a setback as they lost in the Copa del Rey final to Real Sociedad.

Diego Simeone will be eager to add a UCL winners medal to his collection after a couple of consolation prizes over the years. Confidence has likely decreased after recent results, but the Rojiblancos aren’t short of quality. That said, there’s no doubt that victory for Simeone would be a long shot – we’re backing Bayern or PSG for the title.

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How to Read Champions League Odds

If you are new to sports betting, looking at Champions League winner odds can feel like trying to read another language. This section breaks down everything you need to know about betting on the Champions League outright market, how odds formats work, and when to place your bets.

4.1 What Are Outright / Futures Odds?

When you look at "Champions League Winner Odds," you are looking at an outright market.

Outright bets involve wagering on the overall winner of the entire tournament, rather than the result of a single 90-minute match.

involve wagering on the overall winner of the entire tournament, rather than the result of a single 90-minute match. You can place an outright bet before the tournament begins in September, or you can place it during the competition (like right now, before the quarterfinals).

Unlike match betting—where you bet on Team A to beat Team B on a specific Tuesday night—an outright bet stays alive as long as your chosen team remains in the tournament. If they win the final in Budapest, your bet wins.

4.2 How to Read the Three Odds Formats

Depending on where you live or which sportsbook you use, odds are displayed in one of three main formats. They all represent the exact same potential payout, just written differently. Let's use Arsenal as our example.

Decimal (3.25) — Popular in Europe & Internationally: This represents the total return you get for every unit wagered, including your original stake. If you bet $10 on Arsenal at 3.25, your total return is $32.50 (a $22.50 profit plus your $10 stake).

This represents the total return you get for every unit wagered, including your original stake. If you bet $10 on Arsenal at 3.25, your total return is $32.50 (a $22.50 profit plus your $10 stake). Fractional (9/4) — Popular in the UK & Ireland: This format shows your potential profit relative to your stake. The formula is Profit / Stake. At 9/4, for every $4 you bet, you win $9 in profit. A $4 bet returns $13 total.

This format shows your potential profit relative to your stake. The formula is Profit / Stake. At 9/4, for every $4 you bet, you win $9 in profit. A $4 bet returns $13 total. American / Moneyline (+225) — Popular in the US: When there is a plus sign (+), the number indicates how much profit you would make on a $100 bet. So, +225 means a $100 bet yields $225 in profit, for a total payout of $325.

4.3 What Is Implied Probability?

Implied probability converts betting odds into a percentage. It tells you exactly how likely the bookmakers believe an outcome is to happen.

The simplest formula to calculate this uses decimal odds:

1 ÷ Decimal Odds × 100 = Implied Probability %

Let's look at Arsenal’s current odds of 3.25:

1 ÷ 3.25 = 0.3076

0.3076 × 100 = 30.8%

In plain English, this means bookies believe Arsenal has a roughly 30.8% chance of winning the Champions League. If you think Arsenal’s actual chance of winning is higher than 30.8%, that bet represents good "value." If you think their chances are lower, it's a bad bet.

4.4 Why Do Odds Change?

Futures odds are a live, breathing market. They fluctuate constantly based on several variables:

Match Results: If a team wins comfortably (like Bayern's 10–2 aggregate win), their odds will "shorten" (e.g., move from 6.00 down to 4.00), meaning their implied probability goes up and payouts go down.

If a team wins comfortably (like Bayern's 10–2 aggregate win), their odds will "shorten" (e.g., move from 6.00 down to 4.00), meaning their implied probability goes up and payouts go down. Tournament Draws: The path to the final matters immensely. If a favorite draws a very tough opponent in the quarterfinals, their odds might lengthen. If they get an "easier" draw, their odds will shorten.

The path to the final matters immensely. If a favorite draws a very tough opponent in the quarterfinals, their odds might lengthen. If they get an "easier" draw, their odds will shorten. Key Player Injuries: If a star player like Harry Kane were to suffer a tournament-ending injury, Bayern Munich’s odds to win the whole thing would immediately lengthen to reflect that loss.

If a star player like Harry Kane were to suffer a tournament-ending injury, Bayern Munich’s odds to win the whole thing would immediately lengthen to reflect that loss. Betting Volume: Sportsbooks adjust lines based on where the public is putting their money to balance their own financial liability. If everyone starts betting heavily on Barcelona, the sportsbooks will lower Barcelona’s odds.

4.5 Early vs. Late Betting — When Should You Place Your Bet?

Is it better to bet on the Champions League in September or in April? There is no universally correct answer; it depends entirely on your strategy and risk tolerance.

Betting Early (Higher Reward, Higher Risk): If you bet on a team in the group stages, you will almost always get better odds (higher payouts) because there are more unknown variables. You are getting "value" before the market adjusts to how good a team truly is. However, you risk early elimination or mid-season injuries derailing your bet.

If you bet on a team in the group stages, you will almost always get better odds (higher payouts) because there are more unknown variables. You are getting "value" before the market adjusts to how good a team truly is. However, you risk early elimination or mid-season injuries derailing your bet. Betting Late (Lower Reward, Lower Risk): Betting in the quarterfinals or semifinals gives you much more certainty. You know the exact bracket path, current form, and injury status of the squad. The trade-off is that the odds will be much shorter, resulting in smaller payouts.

Disclaimer: Betting involves financial risk. Please gamble responsibly and only wager what you can afford to lose. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please seek help through your local or national responsible gambling organizations.