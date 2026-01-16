BET99 Review in January 2026 | $800 First Bet Encore

Feature Rating Welcome Bonus 4/5 Sports Leagues 4.4/5 Betting Odds 4/5 Live Betting 4.1/5 Live Streaming 4.8/5 Mobile App 4/5 Payment Methods 3.8/5 Payout Speed 4.6/5 Customer Support 4.5/5 User Experience 4.2/5 Sign up to BET99 Go to BET99

About BET99

BET99 was founded in 2019 through a collaboration of Canadian investors and international gambling experts BQC Consulting GmbH. The top betting site is based in Canada and primarily focused on the Canadian online sports betting market. This makes it unique compared to other sportsbooks operating in the Great White North, which are usually based abroad.

This local focus has made BET99 a growing name in the Canadian betting industry since the market exploded in 2021, following the launch of legal sports betting nationwide. BET99 has also seen a rise in popularity thanks to major brand partnerships with the NHL and NFL. It’s one of the few sportsbooks with NFL live streaming due its deal with the NFL.

We’ll break down NFL live streaming and the sportsbook’s other features in this review. Now though, let’s look at the biggest BET99 pros and cons.

Pros Cons ✅ Wide variety of promos ❌ Limited banking options ✅ NFL live streaming ❌ No phone support ✅ Deep betting markets ✅ Boosted bets and same-game parlays

Is BET99 legal in Canada?

Yes, BET99 is legal in Canada. As of 2026, BET99 and its parent company, the Abenaki Council of Wôlinak, hold licenses from the Kahnawake Gaming Commission and the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) through its subagency, iGaming Ontario. These two licenses make BET99 legally available to use in every Canadian province and territory.

BET99 Promotions and Bonuses

Our BET99 promo code GOAL99 allows you to claim an $800 First Bet Encore on your first wager. Below, we’ll break down how to claim this welcome bonus, its terms and conditions, and everything else you need to know about BET99 promotions before you sign up.

Sports Betting Welcome Bonus: $800 First Bet Encore!

The BET99 $800 First Bet Encore is a first bet bonus that allows you to get your first wager back as a bonus if you lose it. A bonus like this is ideal for new players since it takes the stress out of your first wager. That said, all bettors will benefit from knowing that they’ll get another shot if they get unlucky on their first bet.

To claim this offer, you need to:

Sign up for BET99 with the bonus code GOAL99. Make a first deposit of $20 or more. Place a cash wager on any eligible single bet, parlay, or same-game parlay within 14 days of making your deposit.

After you place your first bet, all you need to do is wait. If you lose your first wager, BET99 will credit four individual bonus bets to your account within 72 hours of your bet settling. Each individual bet is worth 25% of your initial first bet with a maximum total value of $800 combined. Individual bets cannot be split across multiple wagers.

This BET99 welcome bonus is only available to new customers. Bets that are cashed out do not qualify, so make sure you don’t cash out of your first wager. Also keep in mind that individual bonus bets expire 14 days after issuance. If you’re just a casual bettor, it can be easy to lose track of time and miss out on your bonus.

You cannot withdraw bonus bets, but you can withdraw winnings earned from your bonus as soon as they are awarded to your account.

Ongoing Promotions

The BET99 is only available once and only for new players. Here are some ongoing promotions all bettors can take advantage of once they sign up and start betting with BET99.

NFL Watch and Bet

Your BET99 account gives you access to live stream NFL games in Canada. All you need to do is go to the live / in-play betting page and look for the live streaming icon. This feature is available as long as you have placed a bet in the last ten months. However, it is not available in Ontario.

Boosted Odds

BET99 allows you to enjoy boosted odds for the biggest games of the day every single day. You’ll find these wagers under the “Specials” tab on the website homepage or through the app.

Esports Profit Boost

Place a wager on any esports market with minimum odds of 1.5 (-200) or greater to be eligible for a 20% profit boost if you win. This offer is available for all markets, but if you’re unsure, just select the bet and look for the add bonus option at the bottom of your betslip. The maximum wager amount for BET99 profit boosts is $99.

Club B99 & Exclusive Offers

BET99 offers VIPs and loyal players the chance to earn exclusive bonuses and real-world rewards. This program is invite-only, but BET99 recommends that you contact customer support if you think you deserve to be a VIP. Even if you’re not a VIP, you can opt-in to exclusive bonuses and rewards via email and push notifications through the BET99 app.

Sports Betting

This BET99 review should help you decide whether BET99 is right for you. The best way to do that is to look at all the things that BET99 does well and some of the things it can do better. Here’s an in-depth look at the most important aspects of betting on sports at BET99 in Canada.

Leagues and Betting Options

A sportsbook is only as good as the markets it has available to bet on. BET99 has over 30 sports available to bet on year-round, including novelty markets like politics and awards shows, on top of the most popular betting markets. Here’s a closer look at some of the most popular sports and top leagues available to bet on at BET99.

NBA

According to iGaming Ontario, the NBA is the most popular sport to bet on in Ontario, so it’s arguably the most popular sport in the country. BET99 caters to this massive market with hundreds of bets available for every single NBA game. This includes player props, team props, NBA same-game parlays, and boosted bets.

NFL

The NFL is BET99’s bread and butter. It is an official partner of the league and offers more NFL bets than most other top sportsbooks. BET99 also has a wide variety of features geared towards NFL fans, such as NFL live streaming and weekly bet-and-get bonuses for select NFL games.

NHL

Like with the NBA, BET99 has an impressive amount of straight bets, puck-line, totals, props, and other wagers available for every NHL game. However, it really stands out for the number of futures. Most sportsbooks offer Stanley Cup winner bets. BET99 has these, along with IIHF World Championship, NHL awards winners, NHL draft bets, conference winners, and dozens of other unique futures markets.

English Premier League

If you bet on soccer in Canada, you know that the big international brands like bet365 have better markets than Canadian bookmakers. This is generally true, but BET99 bucks this trend with deep English Premier League betting markets, including player props like how many shots on target a player will take in a game. These kinds of wagers are usually hard to come by at Canadian sites.

Betting Odds

Bet99 has competitive odds compared to the other best sports betting sites in Canada, especially for the NFL and other major markets with boosted odds. Additionally, it provides value through early cashout options on almost every market. BET99 is also good for getting value from early odds because it's one of the first to usually offer futures bets for player props and niche markets, like exact Stanley Cup matchups.

Live Betting and Streaming

BET99 is a premier option for people who like betting on sports live. The actual live betting page and game menus are a bit basic, but in terms of options, BET99 is hard to beat. Odds are fair and BET99 has more live markets than almost anyone. They’ve carved out a niche by being one of the small number of sites with NFL live streaming. As long as you’ve bet in the last 10 months, you can watch NFL games live on BET99. It’s hard for other sportsbooks to compete with that.

Mobile App

BET99 has a dedicated mobile app, which is available to download on iOS and Android via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It’s an ideal way to bet on your smartphone or other mobile device securely.

Our experts prefer their app interface to the desktop layout. It’s more streamlined and has a glossier, modern look than the desktop website, which feels slightly outdated compared to the other top sports betting sites in Canada. The app is also superior because of its one and two-touch payments once you set up your Visa/Mastercard or Interac account for deposits and withdrawals. Finally, the BET99 app offers push notifications to help you stay on top of games that you’re interested in betting on.

Of the two BET99 apps, the iOS version is much better. Both look similar and have all the same features. However, the iOS app is more stable. The BET99 Google Play app has many reports of bugs and glitches. The likelihood of you finding one is small, but it’s something to be aware of. Generally speaking, both apps have solid reviews and good user experiences.

Unfortunately, the BET99 app is only available in Ontario, since that is the only regulated market in Canada. Outside of Ontario, bettors can enjoy the BET99 mobile site through their mobile web browser. This option has most of the same features and strengths as the app.

Device Rating iOS App Store 4.2/5 Google Play Store / Android App Store 3.4/5

Payment Methods

One of the cons about BET99 is the limited number of payment methods. But, as you’ll see below, BET99 has almost all the most popular banking methods in Canada. Unless your favourite payment method is cryptocurrency, you’ll probably find a convenient banking option to use at BET99.

Deposit Methods

As you’d expect from a Canadian sportsbook, BET99 accepts Interac e-transfer. It also allows you to use Visa and Mastercard. MuchBetter and INSTADEBIT are the only two e-wallets available, which is a major drawback compared to other sports betting sites in Canada. However, BET99 has recently enabled Visa/Mastercard transactions through Apple Pay, giving it a leg-up over some other top sites.

Deposit Method Min. Deposit Visa $20 Mastercard $20 Interac $20 Apple Pay $20 INSTADEBIT $20 MuchBetter $20 Instant Bank Transfer $20

Withdrawal Methods

All the banking options available for deposits are also available as BET99 withdrawal methods. Just keep in mind that you must use a banking option for a deposit before you can use it for withdrawals. E.g., you can’t make a withdrawal using Interac if you haven't made an Interac deposit first.

Withdrawal Method Min. Withdrawal Visa $20 Mastercard $20 Interac $20 Apple Pay $20 INSTADEBIT $20 MuchBetter $20 Instant Bank Transfer $20

Payout Speed

Bet99 strives to process all withdrawal requests in less than 72 hours. In our experience, it’s usually faster than that - generally less than one business day. Once the withdrawal is approved, it will take a little more time for you to actually get your money. This depends on your withdrawal method. INSTADEBIT, MuchBetter, and Apple Pay withdrawals typically process in under 24 hours, while Visa, Mastercard, and Bank transfer can take up to five business days.

In general, you should expect to wait 1-5 business days to collect your winnings at BET99. To speed up BET99 withdrawals, make sure you’ve verified your identity. Try to avoid making withdrawals around holidays and weekends, if possible.

Customer Support

BET99 has great customer service, which is available by email at support@BET99.com and via 24/7 live chat. It also has a dedicated help centre with guides, FAQ articles, and other useful information for troubleshooting issues on your own.

The email and live chat customer support options are fairly standard. Most top betting sites offer them, and BET99’s aren’t remarkable. The live chat offers support in minutes and agents are typically very helpful, even with complex issues. Email responses take between one and three business days, but it’s a good option for major concerns.

On the other hand, the help centre is genuinely impressive. A lot of the big-name sportsbooks in Canada are international brands with a small presence in Canada. This means most of their customer support information isn’t related to Canada, so it can be confusing or not relevant. BET99’s help centre is extremely Canada-focused, clear, and comprehensive.

The only thing BET99 is missing is a dedicated phone line. You’d expect a Canadian company to offer phone support, so the fact it doesn’t offer this is disappointing. Other than that, BET99 customer support is solid and reliable.

User Experience

A sportsbook can have tons of great features and all the betting markets in the world. But, if it’s not easy to use, it won't be very popular. With that in mind, let’s go over the user experience of betting on sports with BET99 in Canada.

Ease of Use

Starting out with overall usability, our experts rank BET99 as distinctly above average. It’s not terrible but not great. This largely comes down to the main desktop betting site, which is fairly basic and a little clunky compared to other top sites. The mobile site has a similar feel. Icons are a little too crowded with the menus combined at the bottom of the page, but it’s not too bad.

On the other hand, the BET99 design is very intuitive. It’s not the prettiest platform, but things make sense and work smoothly. Signing up is very straightforward and the KYC process is clearly outlined. It could be faster — it can take up to 48 hours to confirm your identity - but the process is clear and relatively stress-free.

Managing Your Account

BET99 allows you multiple ways to manage and personalise your account. It has basic features, like allowing you to change the odds format from American to decimal or fractional. You can also alter more important features, such as changing the language from English to French or saving preferred payment methods.

Your My Profile page (to the left of the green Deposit tab) also allows you to add additional security features on your account. Two-factor authentication is the main one, but responsible gambling tools are available too, which we’ll break down next.

Responsible Gaming Options

BET99 has more ways to help you play responsibly than most other sports betting sites in Canada. In addition to basic timeout and voluntary self-exclusion periods, BET99 has a wide variety of limits and tools available to users. It also has helpful links to outside help.

Under the Limits tab on the Account Settings page, you can set daily, weekly, and monthly time, loss, total bet amount, bet count, and deposit limits.

Stand Out Feature: Canadians in Action

In a sea of international sportsbooks, BET99 stands out as being a purely Canadian brand. This is evident with the Canadians in Action feature. This menu allows you to keep track of big matchups featuring Canadian teams and players. You can also find boosted bets and other promos for these very same events.

It’s not the most complex feature, but it's one that we know many Canadians appreciate, especially for major international competitions like the World Cup or events with Canadian solo athletes, such as tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Expert Opinion - Cody Aceveda

If you’ve read this far in this BET99 review, you’ll know that I think BET99 is a very good sportsbook. It’s not perfect, but it’s got a lot going for it that other sites simply don’t have.

The biggest standout feature, to me, is its live streaming options. Live streaming is always a positive feature that I’m keen to highlight when I write sportsbook reviews. On the other hand, I do wonder how many people will take advantage of the ability to live stream low-level European basketball leagues and other niche sports available to stream at most sportsbooks. With this BET99 review, I don’t have to wonder. BET99 offers NFL live streaming and streams of top tennis tournaments, which I know bettors in Canada will appreciate.

Another thing I like about BET99 is the amount of ongoing promos, but it’s a mixed bag. For the positives, I enjoy that BET99 has so many unique offers and that the promotions page is always changing. It keeps things from feeling stale, which often happens at other sites. Alternatively, I think some of the offers are a bit limiting. For example, during the NFL season, BET99 usually has a NFL Bet $50, Get $10 promo, which pays out $10 in bonus bets if you place a $50+ wager on a select NFL game. This is a good promo, but the fact that it’s limited to one matchup rather than all NFL games that weekend is a downside.

The limited payment options and lack of phone support are other negatives. In the grand scheme of things, though, these are minor. BET99 is a top sportsbook that I would recommend to anyone in Canada, especially NFL fans.

Final Verdict

To sum up this BET99 review, the sportsbook is definitely worth your time. If you’re an NFL fan in Canada, you won’t find many better betting sites. Even if you’re not a die-hard fan of gridiron football, you will enjoy BET99’s wide variety of betting markets and its fast payouts, streamlined betting app, and generous promo offers.

If you’re ready to sign up for BET99 now, make sure you don’t miss out on your $800 First Bet Encore welcome bonus. To claim this offer, sign up using the BET99 promo code GOAL99. Getting this bonus takes just a few minutes. You can use the links in this page to go to the BET99 site, then select Join and create your account. After that, just make a $20+ deposit and place your first bet. It’s that simple.

Whether you’re an experienced bettor or a complete newbie, check out BET99 Canada and always gamble responsibly.

FAQ

Is BET99 any good?

Yes, BET99 is a good sportsbook. It has its pros and cons like all other sportsbooks do, but overall, BET99 is a solid option for sports bettors in Canada. It has wide markets, weekly promos, and fast payouts.

Is BET99 legal in Canada?

Yes, BET99 is legal in Canada. It is licensed by iGaming Ontario and the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, which makes it legal to play in every Canadian territory and province. Just keep in mind that the BET99 Ontario site is only available in Ontario, while the BET99 global site is only available in other provinces.

How long does a BET99 withdrawal take?

BET99 usually processes withdrawal requests in less than 24 hours. However, it can take up to 72 hours. Once approved, you should get your money in less than one business day. So, generally speaking, the total BET99 withdrawal time is 4-48 hours, but it can take longer depending on your withdrawal method.

Does BET99 accept crypto?

No, BET99 doesn’t accept cryptocurrencies in Canada. The sportsbook only accepts CAD via Visa/Mastercard, Interac, INSTADEBIT, MuchBetter, and Bank Transfer.

What is the BET99 welcome bonus?

If you use the BET99 promo code GOAL when you create your account, you can claim a $800 First Bet Encore welcome bonus. Just sign up, make a $20 deposit, and place your first cash bet on any eligible market.