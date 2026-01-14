Feature Rating Welcome Bonus 4.8/5 Sports Leagues 4.8/5 Betting Odds 4.8/5 Live Betting 4.6/5 Live Streaming 4.0/5 Mobile App 4.7/5 Payment Methods 4.5/5 Payout Speed 4.2/5 Customer Support 4.0/5 User Experience 4.8/5 Sign up Go to bet365

About bet365

bet365 has built a highly trusted reputation in the sports betting industry over the years. It was founded in 2000, but didn’t officially enter the Canadian market until it received an Ontario licence in 2022. In Canada, bet365 is best known for its NHL and soccer betting markets. However, you can use it to bet on over 30 different sports year-round.

Pros Cons ✅ Early cashout ❌ Betting app only available in Ontario ✅ Generous bonus offers ❌ Average withdrawal times ✅ Wide soccer betting markets ✅ Bet Builder for same-game parlays

Is bet365 legal in Canada?

Yes, bet365 is legal in Canada. You can use bet365 legally in all 10 provinces and in every territory. That said, there are two different bet365 sportsbook sites available in Canada. The one you use will depend on your location.

In Ontario, you must use the Ontario-specific site, which operates under a licence from iGaming Ontario and the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

The bet365 Ontario site is not available in any other province. If you live outside of Ontario, you have to use the bet365 international site, which is based in Gibraltar and operates with a Gibraltar licence.

Getting Started at bet365 Canada

As long as you are of legal age - 19+ in most provinces, or 18+ in AB, MB, and QC - you can get started in minutes. While Ontario residents use a specific regulated portal, the rest of Canada can access the site via its international license.

Follow these steps to create your account:

Visit the Official Site: Head over to the bet365 homepage and click the "Join" or "Log in" button in the top right-hand corner of the screen. Complete the Registration Form: You will be asked to provide basic personal information, including your full name, date of birth, and physical address. Select a Bonus: You will be prompted to choose your preferred welcome offer from a list of available promotions. Here, you can also enter the bonus code 365GOAL. Verify Your Identity: To secure your account and comply with Canadian regulations, you must verify your identity. Simply upload a clear photo of your government-issued ID (like a passport or driver’s license). Verification is usually handled quickly, and you'll receive a confirmation once it's complete. Make a deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and select a convenient Canadian payment method, such as Interac, Visa, or Mastercard. After making your initial deposit, your selected bonus will be ready to be claimed or triggered based on your first qualifying wager.

Welcome Bonuses

bet365 stands out for not just having one sign up bonus offer, but two. The sportsbook has two unique welcome bonuses that you can choose from when you create your account. Below, we’ll break down both offers available with the bet365 bonus code 365GOAL. We’ll go over important terms and conditions and explain the benefits of each bonus.

Disclaimer: The bonus code 365GOAL can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Bet $10 get $50 in Bonus Bets

Looking for a low-risk bonus to get started with? This bet365 Bet $10 Get $50 promo pays out bonus bets regardless of whether you win or lose. Here’s how to claim it:

Deposit $10+ into your new bet365 account Place a $10+ wager on any bet365 market Earn $50 in bonus bets once your wager is settled

This bonus is only available to new bettors. You must redeem your bonus bets wager within 30 days of creating your bet365 account.

Who it's for:

Newbies - A small $10 wager is a low-cost way to earn a bonus if you’re new.

- A small $10 wager is a low-cost way to earn a bonus if you’re new. Low-stakes bettors - Guaranteed bet-and-get bonuses are perfect for bettors on small budgets.

- Guaranteed bet-and-get bonuses are perfect for bettors on small budgets. Soccer fans - You can bet on the EPL, LaLiga, or any other soccer league to claim this bonus (other sports bets are also eligible).

Get a First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets

If you’ve ever placed a wager and wished you could get a do-over, the First Bet Safety Net is for you. This offer gives you a refund on your first wager in the form of bet credits if you lose. Here’s what you need to do:

Create your bet365 account and deposit $10 or more Place a bet of $10 or more on any market If you lose, you’ll get a bonus equal to your bet amount (up to $1,000)

All bet365 bonus bets are non-withdrawable. This offer also has a 30 day redemption period and is only available to new bet365 users.

Who it’s for:

Experienced Bettors - If you’re a newbie, you shouldn’t wager $1,000 with your first bet.

- If you’re a newbie, you shouldn’t wager $1,000 with your first bet. Bettors with Bigger Budgets - This offer is good for anyone, but the more you’re willing to bet, the more valuable the potential refund is.

- This offer is good for anyone, but the more you’re willing to bet, the more valuable the potential refund is. Soccer Fans - Like the bet-and-get offer, this bonus is available for soccer bets and other popular markets.

Ongoing Promotions

bet365 keeps things fresh with a wide variety of ongoing promotions for existing bettors. These offers change throughout the year based on the sporting calendar. Here are some of the top bet365 offers available to claim currently.

100% Parlay Boost

Earn boosted profits on your parlays made with the bet365 bet builder. Every two-leg parlay earns a 2.5% boost, with the percentage getting higher for every additional leg. 20-leg parlays pay out an extra 100% if you win.

NFL Early Payout

Get your moneyline bets paid out instantly if the NFL team you bet on to win takes a 17-point lead. It doesn’t matter if they go on to lose later. You still win.

Bet Boosts

Enjoy boosted odds on select bet365 wagers by applying bet boosts to your wagers. Anyone can earn Bet Boosts, and you can use them on almost every soccer bet available.

Sports Betting

Whatever sport you’re a fan of, you can probably bet on it at bet365. The sportsbook has well over 30 unique sports available to bet on, including soccer, basketball, and hockey.

Below, we’ll break down the most popular leagues available on bet365 and go over the sportsbook’s top sports betting features.

Leagues and Betting Options

bet365 has hundreds of leagues available for you to bet on. However, these four get most of the action here in Canada:

NBA

According to a report from iGaming Ontario, basketball is by far the most popular sport to bet on in Ontario. 29% of all wagers went to basketball bets, while just 15% were bet on soccer and 13% on football. We don’t have data from other provinces, but it’s fair to assume the numbers are pretty similar.

bet365 caters to this huge market of basketball bettors in Canada with tons of NBA betting options. The sportsbook has wagers for all 1,230 regular-season games and the playoffs.

Popular NBA markets include:

Team and player props for points, assists, rebounds, etc.

Alternate spreads and totals

Win margins and first-to-X points

Live bets and real-time stats

bet365 also regularly offers NBA betting promos. For example, the Basketball Early Payout Offer pays out NBA moneyline bets instantly if the team you bet on to win takes an 18-point lead.

NFL

The NFL is the only one of the Big 5 North American sports leagues without a team in Canada. However, football betting is extremely popular in the Great White North. The Super Bowl is regularly the most bet on event in Canada every year.

Despite being a sportsbook with history outside of North America, bet365’s NFL betting markets are pretty similar to the major American and Canadian bookmakers. Some player props and promos are a little more limited. Overall, you’ll find most of the same bets at bet365 as other top sportsbooks.

NFL markets at bet365 include:

Moneyline, against the spread, totals (over/under)

Player and team props

Futures

Like with the NBA, bet365 has an Early Payout promo for NFL games. If the team you bet on to win goes ahead by 17 points or more, bet365 will automatically pay out your wager.

NHL

While hockey is much more popular in Canada than it is in European markets, bet365 has a lot of impressive hockey betting features. Most other non-North American sites offer basic bets with uncompetitive odds.

bet365 has some of the best odds in Canada and offers these hockey betting markets:

Moneyline, puck line, totals (over/under)

Team and player props

Futures bets (including award winners)

Live bets

Hockey bets are eligible for both bet365 welcome bonuses and most other bet365 promos. The sportsbook also has NHL-specific promos, like its Hockey Early Payout Offer. This promo pays out hockey bets instantly as soon as the team you bet on to win takes a three-goal lead.

English Premier League

bet365 is arguably the soccer betting site in Canada. You can bet on pretty much any league in the world, but the English Premier League is bet365’s real bread and butter. You’ll find more EPL bets than in every other market.

Top Premier League games have hundreds of unique wagers available, including:

Three-way moneyline, handicap, totals (over/under)

Team props (team goals, total corners, etc.)

Player props (anytime goalscorers, yellow cards, fouls, etc.)

Live bets

bet365 regularly offers EPL promos, especially boosted bets. You can take advantage of the Parlay Boost bonus for EPL matches using the bet365 bet builder.

Betting Odds

If you’re a smart bettor who shops around for the most competitive odds before placing your wagers, you know that bet365 has some of the sharpest odds in the business. For soccer betting, especially, bet365 often has the fairest odds for favourites. It’s also usually the first sportsbook to offer niche markets, like “Next Real Madrid Manager.” This means you can get your bets in early before the market shifts and devalues solid bets.

As we explained earlier in this bet365 review, the sports betting site gives you ways to enhance the odds via early payout offers and bet boosts. Not every site does this. The ones that do usually have worse base odds than bet365.

Live Betting and Streaming

Live betting at bet365 is fast, fun, and convenient. The live page makes it easy to keep track of ongoing games. When you select a game, you’ll find an intuitive and engaging user interface with interactive graphics and live stats. Almost all pre-match markets are also available to bet on live, including player props and same-game parlays.

bet365 live streaming is a bit more limited. Events available for streaming may depend on your location. Generally, there aren’t many op leagues available to live stream in Canada. The feature is only available on desktop. Additionally, you must have a funded account or have placed a bet in the last 24 hours.

Bet Builder and Player Builder

It wouldn’t be possible to write a bet365 review without mentioning its Bet Builder. Depending on who you ask, the bet builder is arguably the feature that really put bet365 on the map. It allows you to combine up to 20 bets into one wager. And the Parlay Boost promo means that you’ll get extra profits on every parlay you win.

For us, what really sets the bet365 bet builder apart is the number of markets. All the best sports betting sites in Canada have bet builders, but they aren’t very useful because the sportsbook doesn’t have many prop betting markets. bet365 has deep markets for almost every sport, and often has soccer bets you won’t find at other sites.

Mobile App

The bet365 app is a world-class mobile betting platform that blows most of the competition out of the water. It’s streamlined, easy to use, and noticeably improves your betting experience on both iOS and Android devices.

The only negative is that it’s not available in all of Canada. The bet365 app is only available to use in Ontario. Bettors in other provinces can use the bet365 mobile site through their device’s web browser (Google Chrome, Safari, etc.).

Device Rating iOS App Store 4.8/5 (224k reviews) Google Play Store / Android App Store 4.7/5 (26.5k reviews)

Payment Methods

We were impressed by the number of payment methods we found during this bet365 review. Many major sportsbooks usually accept just a few basic options. This is not the case at bet365. The betting platform accepts credit/debit cards, bank transfers, prepaid cards, and e-wallets, giving you plenty of options to choose from.

Deposit Methods

Outside of cryptocurrencies and a few niche e-wallets, bet365 accepts almost every popular payment method in Canada. You can see some of the banking options available in Canada below.

Deposit Method Min. Deposit Visa/Mastercard/Maestro Debit Cards $10 Visa/Mastercard Credit Cards $10 Interac $10 Apple Pay $10 Google Pay $10 Paysafecard $10 Payz $10 Wire Transfer $200

Withdrawal Methods

bet365 has a standard selection of withdrawal methods available in Canada. Some bettors might complain about the lack of unique options, such as crypto. However, in our experience, the options available below will satisfy the vast majority of Canadian sports bettors. For the full list of withdrawal methods, check the bet365 website.

Withdrawal Method Min. Withdrawal Visa/Mastercard $10 Interac $10 Apple Pay $10 Payz $10 Wire Transfer $10

Payout Speed

Overall, bet365 withdrawal times are pretty average. Most payouts take between one and three business days. Some methods take longer (e.g., bank transfer), and some are faster (e.g., Apple Pay and Interac). Larger withdrawals take longer, especially if you don’t have a lot of history with bet365.

The sportsbook has a bit of a reputation for asking for additional verification documents before approving large withdrawals, which can cause delays. This isn’t something most bettors will experience, though.

Customer Support

bet365 offers 24/7 customer support via live chat. The sportsbook also has a customer support form that you can use to request help by email within 48 hours. Both options work well, especially the live chat. However, they are a bit basic. Other top sportsbooks also offer support by phone, which makes a huge difference. It’s disappointing that a brand as big as bet365 doesn’t have this option available in Canada.

User Experience

Ease of Use

One of the best things about bet365 Canada is how easy it is to use. If you have the app, you can place your first wager within five minutes of creating your account. Even if you’re outside of Ontario and can’t use the app, the process is super simple. bet365 has a clear guide for uploading your documents. The automatic KYC verification process takes just a few minutes and support is available 24/7, should you have any issues.

Managing Your Account

There are a lot of ways to personalise and manage your account at bet365. Customer support makes it easy to change your password and personal information if needed. You can save up to five payment methods and change the odds display to your preferred format. Finally, you can set limits on your account to ensure you gamble responsibly, which we’ll cover next.

Responsible Gambling Options

bet365 has a wide variety of easily-accessible responsible gambling tools, such as deposit and spend limits. You can put caps on wager amounts or sign up for voluntary timeout / self-exclusion periods. bet365 also does a good job of linking to outside organisations, such as ConnexOntario.

If you take anything from this bet365 review, it should be to gamble responsibly and never bet more than you are willing to lose. Take advantage of the responsible gaming tools available to you and seek help if needed.

Stand Out Feature - Streamlined Mobile Payments

Most sportsbooks in Canada outside of Ontario have underwhelming mobile betting platforms with clunky interfaces. We feel the exact opposite about bet365. As we explained above, the sportsbook has a world-class betting app and a convenient mobile betting site. Both options are easy to use with features that make you want to use them, such as streamlined mobile payments.

The ability to save your card/bank information and pay with just two taps is a game-changer. It takes away one of the most tedious parts of betting on sports online and overall increases your user experience.

Expert Opinion

After completing this comprehensive bet365 review, I can confidently say that bet365 is one of my favourite sportsbooks. I put a lot of stake in security, so bet365’s big reputation and Canadian licence gives me a lot of comfort. I also usually am underwhelmed by the limited soccer betting markets at other sites. With bet365, I was completely satisfied by the number of player props available and alternative soccer betting lines.

Another standout for me from this bet365 review were the bonuses. bet365 is one of the only sites I’ve ever seen with two high-quality offers. Both are simple and easy to claim. I wish there were more ongoing promos, but the bet boosts and early payout offers are solid, so I can’t complain too much.

Final Verdict

bet365 is one of the top sportsbooks in Canada. Very few bookmakers have as many markets and as many features, and bet365’s Ontario licence makes it a safe option for Canadian bettors. If you’re looking for a place to bet on soccer or other sports, bet365 is a great option to have. It takes just minutes to sign up and start betting.

If you're looking for another sportsbook similar to bet365, take a look at our Sports Interaction review.

FAQ

Is bet365 trustworthy?

Yes. bet365 is one of the biggest and most trusted sports betting brands in the world. It has licenses from several of the most well-regarded regulators in the world, including iGaming Ontario and the UK Gambling Commission.

Does bet365 actually pay out?

Yes, bet365 pays out real money if you win your bets. There may be delays if you haven’t verified your identity or if there are other issues with your account, but bet365 is a legit sportsbook that pays out winnings when requested.

Does bet365 accept crypto?

No. bet365 does not accept cryptocurrency of any kind. CAD is the only currency accepted at bet365 Canada.

Does bet365 offer casino games?

Yes. Your bet365 sportsbook account also gives you access to hundreds of casino games. bet365 casino has slots, video poker, online blackjack, live games, and more.

Will I be taxed on my winnings from bet365 Canada?

No. Canada doesn’t have any taxes on gambling winnings. You don’t even have to report your winnings as income, unless you’re a professional sports bettor. If you have any questions about your tax status, you should speak to an accountant.

Is bet365 legal in Alberta?

Yes, bet365 is legal in Alberta. You just have to use the international bet365 site instead of the bet365 Canada sportsbook, which is only available in Ontario.

Can you use bet365 in Quebec?

Yes, you can use bet365 in Quebec. The sportsbook even has localisation features for Quebec, which allows you to change the language to French and access French customer support.

Is bet365 legal in New Brunswick?

Yes, bet365 is legal in New Brunswick as long as you use the international site based in Gibraltar. You will not be able to access the bet365 Ontario sportsbook from New Brunswick.

Can I play with bet365 in BC?

Yes, you can play with bet365 in British Columbia. The sportsbook is available in all Canadian provinces and territories.

How do you cash out at bet365?

To cash out your winnings, you need to go to the Bank page and select Withdrawal. Then, just choose your preferred withdrawal method, enter the amount you want to cash out, submit the withdrawal request, and wait.