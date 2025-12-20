Tom Bellwood

News writer & editor

Bio: For the last 17 years I have worked in sports publishing and broadcast at MailOnline Sport and, more recently, talkSPORT. I've been lucky enough to cover World Cup finals, Champions League finals, plus hundreds of Premier League and EFL matches. My experience isn't confined to football, I've also covered British and Irish Lions tours, England Test cricket and much more. 

My Football Story: I took the 123 bus from South Woodford to Tottenham, jumped off at Bruce Grove and then took the long walk up the High Road to the old White Hart Lane. The noise coming from inside the many pubs, the smell of food stalls lining the street and walking out on the Paxton Road terrace for the first time are memories that will stay with me forever. I was hooked. It cost me £1.20 to get in that day (it was 1989, football was cheap back then), but we lost 2-1 to Derby County. I was devastated and the high/low, joy/pain relationship with Spurs has changed very little since. 

Areas of Expertise: 

  • Expert football opinion and analysis.
  • Premier League and Champions League match reaction.
  • Breaking news. 

Favourite Football Memory: 'Is Gascoigne going to have a crack? He is you know... Oh I say, brilliant, that is School Boy's Own stuff,' Barry Davies' commentary was almost as good as Gazza's free-kick against Arsenal in the 1991 FA Cup semi-final. The old Wembley Stadium was hosting its first semi, Spurs were about to go bankrupt off the field, north London rivals Arsenal looked set for a famous league and cup Double on it. But Gazza was in his pomp, unstoppable that day, I still get goosebumps when I watch that goal now. 

Articles by Tom Bellwood
  1. FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-LIVERPOOLAFP
    A. SlotA. Isak

    Slot issues update on Isak after £125m man's injury scare

    There were worrying scene at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Liverpool's marquee summer signing Alexander Isak was helped off the pitch after picking up an injury in the process of scoring the Reds' opener against Spurs. The Sweden international's time at Anfield has been hampered by injury and boss Arne Slot has issued a brief update on the situation.

  2. Arsenal 16:9GOAL/Getty
    Player ratingsArsenal

    Fortunate Gunners back on top after Gyokeres penalty

    Arsenal regained top spot in the Premier League courtesy of a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Everton at the Hill Dickson Stadium. The slender win was decided in the first-half after Viktor Gyokeres fired home from the penalty spot after Jake O’Brien handled in the box. Everton had two massive penalty appeals turned away in the second-half, but the Gunners held on for the three points.

  3. Newcastle United v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    E. HoweT. Chalobah

    'Stonewall!' - Howe 'devastated' after Newcastle denied penalty

    Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was left furious after his side were denied what he claims was a certain penalty during the entertaining two-all clash with Chelsea, calling it a "stonewall penalty" and a "clear error" that should have been overturned by VAR. The incident occurred when Anthony Gordon was challenged in the box by Trevoh Chalobah, sending the Toon forward crashing to the ground, but the appeals were waved away.

  6. Man CityGOAL/Getty
    Player ratingsManchester City

    Haaland scores brace as City cruise to easy victory

    Another sensational performance from Erling Haaland sent Manchester City to the top of the Premier League courtesy of a dominant 3-0 victory over West Ham at the Etihad Stadium. Haaland bagged two goals to take his tally to 19 in the league this season and also laid on the assist for Tijjani Reijnders in a comfortable win which moves them a point ahead of the Gunners.

  7. FBL-ENG-PR-NEWCASTLE-CHELSEAAFP
    R. JamesH. Barnes

    'Way too soft' - James hits back at Newcastle penalty claims

    There was high drama in the dying seconds of the thrilling match between Newcastle and Chelsea as Harvey Barnes appeared to be pulled down by Reece James, but VAR denied the Magpies' desperate pleas for a penalty at the end of the pulsating clash which ended two-all. And James has spoken after the match, claiming the contact was “too soft” for a spot-kick to be awarded.

  8. Lennart Karl Harry KaneGetty
    L. KarlH. Kane

    Kane offers advice to Bayern Munich wonderkid Karl

    Lennart Karl the 17-year-old attacking midfielder, has experienced a remarkably rapid ascent at Bayern Munich, quickly transitioning from the academy to the first team and earning significant praise from superstar team-mate Harry Kane who has hailed the youngster’s positive impact with the Bavarian giants. The England captain has also offered some advice to his young colleague.

  9. FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-EVERTONAFP
    T. SilvaChelsea

    'Oh my goodness, animal!' - Chelsea urged to bring former defender back

    Chelsea have been offered some advice on potential signings ahead of the January transfer window. Enzo Maresca's side spent heavily once again in the summer but currently sit down in fourth place in the Premier League table and already eight points behind current leaders Arsenal. The Blues have been told to strengthen their defence and that it may be wise to bring a familiar face back.

  10. Mainoo brother imgGetty/Instagram
    K. MainooR. Keane

    Keane slams Man Utd star Mainoo's 'idiot' brother

    Kobbie Mainoo is currently in a challenging situation at Manchester United, grappling with a lack of consistent playing time under head coach Ruben Amorim this season, a dynamic made more public by a controversial t-shirt display from his half-brother. But he has been urged to focus on football and prove everyone wrong, rather than leave the club on loan in January, by club legend Roy Keane.

  1. Aston Villa v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    L. TrossardT. Henry

    Trossard compared to Arsenal cult hero by Henry

    Leandro Trossard has been in brilliant form for Arsenal this season, establishing himself as a vital and often decisive presence in Mikel Arteta’s team. His intelligence and goal involvements have elevated the team's performances and helped maintain their title challenge, earning him high praise from an Arsenal legend, who has also claimed the Belgium international has more to offer.

  2. FBL-WC-2026-EUR-QUALIFIERS-BUL-ESPAFP
    L. YamalBarcelona

    'He made a mistake' - Yamal told why Spain was the wrong choice

    Born in Spain to a Moroccan father and Equatoguinean mother, Lamine Yamal has taken world football by storm after rising quickly through Barcelona's famed La Masia youth academy. But while his decision to represent Spain on the international stage has already delivered a European crown for the youngster, one Morocco legend says he made the wrong decision.

  3. FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-WEST HAMAFP
    Manchester UnitedPremier League

    Fed-up Man Utd bosses demand answers from refs' chief

    Perceived refereeing injustices have been a recurring theme for Manchester United this season, drawing strong reactions from the club's management, players, and pundits. Such is the resentment felt at Old Trafford the club now reportedly plan to formalise their grievances with the head of the referees' governing body PGMOL, Howard Webb in a key meeting.

  4. FBL-EUR-C1-UNION SG-MARSEILLEAFP
    M. GreenwoodMarseille

    Marseille offer Greenwood update & deliver financial blow to Man Utd

    Mason Greenwood has enjoyed a prolific run of form at Marseille since he joined from Manchester United in the summer of 2024. He finished as the joint-top scorer in Ligue 1 with 21 goals, a stunning return that helped secure the club's Champions League qualification. His form has led to speculation he could be tempted away from the French side, and club president Pablo Longoria has now offered an update on the situation.

  6. FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw - Official Match Schedule AnnouncementGetty Images Sport
    World Cup

    FIFA adds £45 ticket after pricing backlash to 2026 World Cup

    FIFA have been forced into an embarrassed climbdown over World Cup ticket prices, introducing a new tier of cheaper tickets at £45 ($60) for supporters following widespread outrage and significant pressure from fan groups and national football associations. The initial pricing structure, which included the cheapest final tickets at over £3,000, was described as "laughable" and a "monumental betrayal" for fans.

  7. Chelsea Cardiff 16:9GOAL/Getty
    Player ratingsChelsea

    Super-subs Garnacho & Neto rescue unconvincing Chelsea

    Unconvincing Chelsea squeezed past Cardiff City to land a place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals after a scrappy 3-1 victory over the League One outfit in South Wales. The Blues were woeful in the first-half, but the introduction of subsitutes Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto proved the difference between the two sides as Enzo Maresca’s side sealed the tie with three second-half goals.

  8. FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
    RaphinhaBarcelona

    Raphinha snubbed in FIFA Best World XI

    Despite a stellar season with Barcelona, Brazil star Raphinha was not included in the FIFA Men's World XI team announced in Doha. He was on the 11-player shortlist for the main award after an impressive season that saw him score 18 goals and provide 10 assists in La Liga, but didn’t make it into the team for one of the most prestigious awards of the season.

  9. FBL-EUR-C1-LEVERKUSEN-PSGAFP
    O. DembeleA. Bonmati

    Dembele wins again! PSG star wins FIFA The Best prize

    Ousmane Dembele has landed the prestigious FIFA The Best award after helping Paris Saint-Germain secure their first-ever Champions League title and a domestic Treble. Barcelona and Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati was also recognised at the ceremony in Doha, Qatar for another superb year, which included winning a domestic treble with her club and being named Player of the Tournament at Euro 2025.

  10. Burnley v Cardiff City - Carabao Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport
    O. KellymanChelsea

    Chelsea reject Cardiff request ahead of cup clash

    Chelsea have blocked Omari Kellyman from playing for loan club Cardiff City against them in their Carabao Cup quarter-final showdown in South Wales. The Bluebirds made a "tentative verbal request" to Chelsea, hoping to have the influential forward available for the match, but the Premier League side declined to provide the necessary written consent.

