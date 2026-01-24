Wrexham work their magic! Red Dragons complete remarkable turnaround with two goals in as many minutes to boost play-off hopes

Harvey Vale opened the scoring against the run of play in the sixth minute, capitalising on the loose ball which had just come crashing off the crossbar after the Welsh side had given the ball away cheaply in defence. Vale’s stunning, athletic left-footed volley flew past Arthur Okonkwo, giving the Welsh side's goalkeeper no chance. And while the visitors made a bright start, it was the hosts who created the best chances in a one-sided first-half, with Amadou Mbengue and Cook both squandering excellent chances to add to their lead as Wrexham failed to register a shot on target in the first 45minutes.

Parkinson’s team drew level in the 54th minute after Doyle's shot crept inside the near post, just moments after Joe Walsh had made a stunning low save. The goal was Doyle’s first for Wrexham this season after making a permanent switch from Manchester City in the summer. Steve Cook’s header looked enough to hand the home side all threel points, but there was pandemonium in the dying moments as Windass brought the sides level and Rathbone popped up in the fifth minute of time added to fire home from fully 25 yards out to send the travelling fans wild and seal a thrilling victory for the Red Dragons.