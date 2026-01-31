Barcelona player ratings vs Elche: Lamine Yamal runs riot and Marcus Rashford scores again as Catalans extend lead over Real Madrid

Barca dominated the opening stages and were well worth their opener, which came with just six minutes gone. There were question marks over Inaki Pena's decision to race to the edge of the box and stop, which gave Yamal an eternity and acres of space to push the ball past him and roll it into the vacant net for his 13th goal of the season. The visitors continued to press and really should've extended their lead in the 16th minute, but Dani Olmo's side-footed effort from eight yards out rolled agonisingly wide and Ferran Torres wasted another opportunity just moments later, dragging his shot from the edge of the box past the upright.

Flick's side were left to rue those missed chances as the hosts levelled on the half-hour mark when Alvaro Rodriguez timed his run perfectly to race through Barca's very high defensive line and fired low into the corner, past Joan Garcia’s despairing dive and there followed a comedy moment as Torres hit the crossbar twice in quick succession, the ball cannoning back into his face and hitting the post from point-blank range. The chances continued to come for Barca and it was Torres who restored the lead following another moment of brilliance from Frenkie de Jong, who showed great composure through on goal to pause and cut back for Torres to sweep home.

Elche had lost just one game at home all season and the tempo of the game slowed down in the second-half, with chances harder to come by, compared to the frenetic action of the first 45 minutes. But Barca sealed the points courtesy of a goal from substitute Rashford, who had squandered a golden opportunity just moments earlier. The decisive strike came after some excellent work on the right from Yamal, who skilfully kept the ball in play, his cross eventually found its way to Rashford who fired the ball powerfully into the net.

The win extends the Catalan giants lead at the top of the table to four points, ahead of Real Madrid who play Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon.

