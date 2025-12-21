Sthembiso Nkabinde

Contributing Editor

Biography: I’m a writer and sub-editor with seven years of experience. I joined GOAL in 2023 and have been on an exciting journey ever since. I hold a BA Journalism degree from the University of Johannesburg. My love for writing and Sport, especially football, have intertwined perfectly. I have been fortunate to cover some of the biggest matches in the South African Premier Soccer League, the CAF Champions League as well as the various levels of international football, from junior to senior.

My Football Story: At one point, football was the one thing I looked forward to everyday. My obsession with the beautiful game started in the dusty streets of my township, where I played. In my head, I was on N5, gracing the Emirates, for my beloved Arsenal. Although that never happened, I’m grateful that there’s no stadium I haven’t been to in South Africa and have witnessed countless historic moments, like Yusuf Maart’s iconic long range Soweto derby stunner.

Areas of Expertise:

Writing & editing local and international football stories

Expert football opinion & analysis

Premier Soccer League, CAF Champions League & international football insights

SEO

Favourite Footballing Memory: Watching Siphiwe Tshabalala bring the country to a standstill with his iconic 2010 FIFA World Cup goal against Mexico. Although I was not fortunate enough to be at the FNB Stadium on that day, I felt just about every bit of the electric atmosphere that had gripped the nation during that exciting time.