This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
LaLiga
team-logoReal Sociedad
Reale Arena
team-logoBarcelona
STREAM LIVE ON FUBOBYPASS GEO-RESTRICTIONS
Sthembiso Nkabinde

How to watch today's Real Sociedad vs Barcelona LaLiga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona travel to face Real Sociedad in a crucial LaLiga encounter as the season moves into a decisive phase. With the title race tightening and European qualification spots up for grabs, both sides have plenty at stake heading into this clash. Here is where to find English-language live streams of Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.  

USAFubo USA
UKPremier Sports
AustraliabeIN Sports Australia
CanadaTSN+
IndiaFanCode
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiabeIN Sports Malaysia
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bypass georestrictions with a Virtual Private NetworkGet NordVPN

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona kick-off time

crest
LaLiga - LaLiga
Reale Arena

Today's game between Real Sociedad and Barcelona will kick off at 3 pm ET and 8 pm GMT.

Match context

Barcelona are in superb form, riding a long winning streak across competitions, including in LaLiga. They head into this match top of the table and looking to consolidate their advantage at the summit.

Their consistency at the top of the table has been driven by an increasingly fluid attack and improved defensive solidity. Playing at home, they will be confident of extending their winning momentum and maintaining pressure on their title rivals.

Racing de Santander v FC Barcelona - Copa del ReyGetty Images

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, have shown signs of recovery after an inconsistent spell earlier in the campaign. While they remain outside the top four, recent performances suggest growing cohesion and belief within the squad. A positive result against Barcelona would represent a major statement and could reignite their push for European qualification.

For Real Sociedad, creativity and pace in wide areas remain central to their game plan. Players such as Mikel Oyarzabal and Takefusa Kubo provide the spark in transition, while the midfield’s ability to press and disrupt Barcelona’s rhythm will be vital. Sociedad’s defensive unit will need to stay compact and alert for long spells without the ball.

Team news & squads

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Probable lineups

Real SociedadHome team crest

4-4-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBAR
1
A. Remiro
2
J. Aramburu
31
J. Martin
17
S. Gomez
16
D. Caleta-Car
14
T. Kubo
11
G. Guedes
8
B. Turrientes
18
C. Soler
10
M. Oyarzabal
23
B. Mendez
13
J. Garcia
23
J. Kounde
5
P. Cubarsi
24
E. Garcia
3
A. Balde
8
Pedri
21
F. de Jong
10
L. Yamal
16
F. Lopez
11
Raphinha
9
R. Lewandowski

4-2-3-1

BARAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Matarazzo

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • H. Flick

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

RSO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5

BAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

RSO

Last 5 matches

BAR

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

2

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Historically, Barcelona have dominated this fixture, particularly on home soil. Sociedad have found victories hard to come by in recent league meetings, with Barça often controlling possession and tempo. However, Sociedad have proven in recent seasons that they are capable of causing problems with their structured pressing and quick transitions.

Standings

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0