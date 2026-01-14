Inter welcome Lecce to San Siro, looking to strengthen their position at the top end of the Serie A table, while the visitors arrive in Lombardy hoping to pull off an unlikely result in their battle for survival.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Inter vs Lecce, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Inter vs Lecce kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Giuseppe Meazza

Today's game between Inter and Lecce will kick off at 2:45 pm ET and 7:45 pm GMT.

Match context

Cristian Chivu’s side continues to set the pace in the title race and come into this fixture in strong form. Inter have been dominant at home, combining defensive solidity with one of the most potent attacks in the league. In their last league match, Inter played out to a 2-2 draw with title rivals Napoli and currently lead the table by three points, with Milan their nearest chasers in what is proving to be a tight race to the finish.

Getty Images

The Nerazzurri have scored freely in recent weeks, with Lautaro Martínez leading the line alongside Marcus Thuram, and their ability to control matches through midfield has made them a formidable opponent, particularly at the Meazza. They are unbeaten in their last 11 league matches and will be tough for Lecce to get past in the kind of form that they are on at the moment. Even when opponents sit deep, Chivu’s side usually find a way through, either via quick combinations in the final third or through set-piece situations. With depth across the squad, Inter are well equipped to rotate without losing intensity, a factor that has underpinned their consistency this season

Getty Images

Lecce, by contrast, travel north in search of momentum after a difficult run of results. They have struggled for goals throughout the campaign and face one of the league’s toughest defensive units. While they have shown flashes of resilience, Lecce have often found it hard to sustain performances over 90 minutes, particularly against teams that dominate possession.

History also favours the hosts. Inter have regularly come out on top in recent meetings between the two sides, often by comfortable scorelines, and they will view this fixture as an opportunity to maintain momentum in the title race.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between Inter and Lecce heavily favours the Nerazzurri. Across their Serie A meetings, Inter have won the vast majority of encounters, with Lecce claiming just a single victory and draws proving rare.

Recent history underlines that dominance. Inter have won each of the last several meetings, often by comfortable margins, including multiple clean-sheet victories and emphatic 4–0 scorelines. At San Siro in particular, Lecce have struggled to cope with Inter’s intensity, organisation and attacking quality.

Standings