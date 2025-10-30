Rohit Rajeev

European football writer

Bio: A member of the team covering Serie A, Bundesliga and La Liga, Rohit hails from Kerala, where football is nothing short of a cult. Having followed the sport for nearly 25 years, from being dazzled by Ronaldo Nazario’s brilliance to admiring Italy’s legendary defensive walls, football has been an integral part of his life since childhood. A devoted AC Milan supporter for two decades, the Italian game introduced him to the technical and tactical nuances that deepened his curiosity for the finer details of football. This passion eventually led him to writing tactical analysis for SempreMilan, while also contributing to GIFN and The Bridge. While Milan remains close to his heart, his analysis extends far beyond the Rossoneri, exploring teams and tactical trends across Europe’s top leagues, as reflected in his work and social media presence.

My Footballing Story: My passion for football was ignited during the 2002 World Cup when I witnessed Brazil’s thrilling triumph over Germany in the final. Soon after, exposure to the Champions League drew me to AC Milan, where I admired the elegance and discipline of Italian legends Paolo Maldini and Alessandro Nesta. Yet it was on the other end of the pitch that my heart found its true hero, Andriy Shevchenko. Watching him dismantle defences, including his unforgettable four-goal haul against Fenerbahce in the Champions League, made me a lifelong admirer of Sheva. Though Milan’s lean years in the 2010s tested my devotion, their resurgence in recent times has been both inspiring and rewarding for a fan who has stayed loyal through every high and low.

Areas of Expertise:

Tactical principles of the game

Data & metrics such as expected goals

AC Milan and their rich history of players and coaches

Transfer market dynamics and the impact of Financial Fair Play

Favorite Footballing Memory: When Milan defeated Manchester United 3-0 in the Champions League semi-final at San Siro, the match was dubbed La Partita Perfetta for the flawless performance the Rossoneri produced. Kaka’s brilliance, combined with the dominance of a midfield featuring Seedorf, Gattuso, Pirlo and Ambrosini, completely overwhelmed United. That night remains my favourite Milan memory.