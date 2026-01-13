This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
NASCAR 2025 Getty Images
Watch the NASCAR Cup Series on Fubo
Renuka Odedra

NASCAR 2026 Cup Series schedule: What NASCAR race is on today?

Are you ready for another full throttle high octane season?

Kyle Larson claimed the NASCAR Cup Series Championship last November after finishing third at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race. It was his second championship and a shock win against Denny Hamlin, who looked to almost snatch the Championship himself. 

Watch NASCAR Cup Series on FuboSign up now

Speaking after the deciding race, Larson shared his shock at winning the title: "Honestly, I can’t believe it,” Larson is quoted on the official Hendrick Motorsports website. “I mean, really, I’m just speechless. I can’t believe it. We had an average car at best. We had the right front (tire) go down, and lost a lap.

“Got saved by the caution. Did the wave around. It was really bad that run. We took two tires. I was like, ‘Oh, God, here we go. We’re going to go to the back now.’ It had a lot more grip than I anticipated.”

Let GOAL tell you everything you need to know about the NASCAR 2026 Cup Series below, including the full season schedule, race results, and how you can watch all the live action this year. The NASCAR 2026 Cup Series promises adrenaline-pumping action for motorsports fans. 

When does the NASCAR Cup Series begin?

The NASCAR Cup Series schedule begins on February 1, with the Cookout Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. However, the season doesn't get going until the Daytona 500 launches on Sunday, February 15, when the drivers start picking up Championship points.

NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

DateRaceWinner Watch
Feb 1Cookout Clash  FOX / FuboTV 
Feb 12America 250 Florida Duel 1 FS1 / FuboTV 
Feb 12America 250 Florida Duel 2 FOX / FuboTV 
Feb 15DAYTON 500 FOX / FuboTV 
Feb 22Autotrader 400  FOX / FuboTV 
Mar 1DuraMax Grand Prix  FS1 / FuboTV 
Mar 8Straight Talk Wireless 500  FS1 / FuboTV
Mar 15Pennzoil 400  FS1 / FuboTV 
Mar 22Goodyear 400 FS1 / FuboTV
Mar 29Cook Out 400  FS1 / FuboTV 
Apr 12Food City 500  FS1 / FuboTV 
Apr 19Advent Health 400  FOX / FuboTV
Apr 26Jack Links 500  FS1 / FuboTV
May 3Wurth 400  FS1 / FuboTV
May 10Go Bowling at The Glen  FS1 / FuboTV 
May 17NASCAR All-Star Race  FS1 / FuboTV 
May 24Cova-Cola 600 FS1 / FuboTV 
May 31Cracker Barrel 400 FS1 / FuboTV 
June 7FireKeepers Casino 400  Prime
June 14NASCAR Cup Series Race Prime
June 21Anduril 250 Prime
June 28Tayota / Save Mart 350  Prime
July 5NASCAR Cup Series Race at Chicagoland  TNT / Sling TV
July 12Quaker State 400  TNT / Sling TV
July 19Window World 450 TNT / Sling TV
July 26Brickyard 400 USA Network / FuboTV
Aug 9Iowa Corn 350 USA Network / FuboTV
Aug 15Cook Out 400  USA Network / FuboTV
Aug 23NASCAR Cup Race at New Hampshire  USA Network / FuboTV
Aug 29Coke Zero Sugar 400  USA Network / FuboTV
Sept 6Cook Out Southern 500 USA Network / FuboTV
Sept 13Enjoy Illinois 300 USA Network / FuboTV
Sept 19Bass Pro Shops Night Race  USA Network / FuboTV
Sept 27Hollywood Casino 400  USA Network / FuboTV
Oct 4South Point 400 USA Network / FuboTV
Oct 11Bank of America ROYVAL 400  USA Network / FuboTV
Oct 18Freeway Insurance 500  USA Network / FuboTV
Oct 25Yellawood 500  Peacock 
Nov 1Xfinity 500  Peacock 
Nov 8NASCAR Cup Series Championship  Peacock 

🇺🇸 How to watch the NASCAR Cup Series in the US?

NASCAR Cup Series races will be broadcast on FOX and FS1 during the early part of the season (from February 2 through May 18). Prime and TNT take over coverage during the inaugural NASCAR in-season tournament phase (from May 25 through July 27). NBC and USA Network then pick up broadcasts for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs (from August 3 through November 2).

Races on FOX and FS1 are available to stream on the Fox Sports app, and NBC and USA races are on Peacock. Fans looking for an easier streaming option can sign up for FuboTV, where they can view all the races broadcast on FOX, FS1, and NBC & USA Network. TNT-covered races can be streamed live on Sling TV.

Watch NASCAR Cup Series on FuboSign up now

🇬🇧 How to watch the NASCAR Cup Series in the UK?

Premier Sports screens live NASCAR Cup Series coverage throughout the year in the UK. Sky customers can add Premier Sports for £10.99 a month on a minimum 12-month contract. A rolling monthly contract package costs £15.99, which can be canceled after a 30-day notice. The cheapest option is to pay £120 upfront for a full year's subscription.

Watch NASCAR Cup Series on Sky Sports Sign up now 
Amazon Prime Video customers can also add Premier Sports at £15.99 a month.

Watch NASCAR Cup Series on Prime VideoSign up now

🛜 Watch the NASCAR Cup Series from anywhere with a VPN

If NASCAR Cup Series races aren't available to watch live in your area or if you're traveling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favorite streaming services from anywhere.

We recommend ExpressVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

Stream live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPNSign up

Frequently asked questions

The NASCAR in-season tournament is a multi-phase competition that debuts during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The tournament will consist of eight regular season races that will be run during June and July, with all those races still count towards the NASCAR Cup Series regular season and playoff standings as per usual.

All full-time drivers in the series are eligible to compete for the first three races. The 32 drivers with the best performances after those three races move on to the tournament's next phase. The last five races will be conducted in a single elimination bracket. In each round, the driver in each matchup with the better finish advances, while the other is eliminated. This process will continue until only two drivers remain; the driver with the better finish in that race will be the tournament champion and win a $1 million bonus.

In the US, NASCAR Cup Series races will be broadcast on FOX and FS1 early in the season. Prime and TNT take over coverage during the inaugural NASCAR in-season tournament phase. NBC and USA Network then pick up broadcasts for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs. Fubo streams most of the season's races, aside from the 'in-season tournament' period. Premier Sports screens live NASCAR Cup Series coverage throughout the year in the UK. Sky Sports and Amazon Prime customers can add Premier Sports channels for an extra monthly cost.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0