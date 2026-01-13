NASCAR 2026 Cup Series schedule: What NASCAR race is on today?

Kyle Larson claimed the NASCAR Cup Series Championship last November after finishing third at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race. It was his second championship and a shock win against Denny Hamlin, who looked to almost snatch the Championship himself.

Speaking after the deciding race, Larson shared his shock at winning the title: "Honestly, I can’t believe it,” Larson is quoted on the official Hendrick Motorsports website. “I mean, really, I’m just speechless. I can’t believe it. We had an average car at best. We had the right front (tire) go down, and lost a lap.

“Got saved by the caution. Did the wave around. It was really bad that run. We took two tires. I was like, ‘Oh, God, here we go. We’re going to go to the back now.’ It had a lot more grip than I anticipated.”

Let GOAL tell you everything you need to know about the NASCAR 2026 Cup Series below, including the full season schedule, race results, and how you can watch all the live action this year. The NASCAR 2026 Cup Series promises adrenaline-pumping action for motorsports fans.

When does the NASCAR Cup Series begin?

The NASCAR Cup Series schedule begins on February 1, with the Cookout Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. However, the season doesn't get going until the Daytona 500 launches on Sunday, February 15, when the drivers start picking up Championship points.

NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

Date Race Winner Watch Feb 1 Cookout Clash FOX / FuboTV Feb 12 America 250 Florida Duel 1 FS1 / FuboTV Feb 12 America 250 Florida Duel 2 FOX / FuboTV Feb 15 DAYTON 500 FOX / FuboTV Feb 22 Autotrader 400 FOX / FuboTV Mar 1 DuraMax Grand Prix FS1 / FuboTV Mar 8 Straight Talk Wireless 500 FS1 / FuboTV Mar 15 Pennzoil 400 FS1 / FuboTV Mar 22 Goodyear 400 FS1 / FuboTV Mar 29 Cook Out 400 FS1 / FuboTV Apr 12 Food City 500 FS1 / FuboTV Apr 19 Advent Health 400 FOX / FuboTV Apr 26 Jack Links 500 FS1 / FuboTV May 3 Wurth 400 FS1 / FuboTV May 10 Go Bowling at The Glen FS1 / FuboTV May 17 NASCAR All-Star Race FS1 / FuboTV May 24 Cova-Cola 600 FS1 / FuboTV May 31 Cracker Barrel 400 FS1 / FuboTV June 7 FireKeepers Casino 400 Prime June 14 NASCAR Cup Series Race Prime June 21 Anduril 250 Prime June 28 Tayota / Save Mart 350 Prime July 5 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Chicagoland TNT / Sling TV July 12 Quaker State 400 TNT / Sling TV July 19 Window World 450 TNT / Sling TV July 26 Brickyard 400 USA Network / FuboTV Aug 9 Iowa Corn 350 USA Network / FuboTV Aug 15 Cook Out 400 USA Network / FuboTV Aug 23 NASCAR Cup Race at New Hampshire USA Network / FuboTV Aug 29 Coke Zero Sugar 400 USA Network / FuboTV Sept 6 Cook Out Southern 500 USA Network / FuboTV Sept 13 Enjoy Illinois 300 USA Network / FuboTV Sept 19 Bass Pro Shops Night Race USA Network / FuboTV Sept 27 Hollywood Casino 400 USA Network / FuboTV Oct 4 South Point 400 USA Network / FuboTV Oct 11 Bank of America ROYVAL 400 USA Network / FuboTV Oct 18 Freeway Insurance 500 USA Network / FuboTV Oct 25 Yellawood 500 Peacock Nov 1 Xfinity 500 Peacock Nov 8 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Peacock

🇺🇸 How to watch the NASCAR Cup Series in the US?

NASCAR Cup Series races will be broadcast on FOX and FS1 during the early part of the season (from February 2 through May 18). Prime and TNT take over coverage during the inaugural NASCAR in-season tournament phase (from May 25 through July 27). NBC and USA Network then pick up broadcasts for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs (from August 3 through November 2).

Races on FOX and FS1 are available to stream on the Fox Sports app, and NBC and USA races are on Peacock. Fans looking for an easier streaming option can sign up for FuboTV, where they can view all the races broadcast on FOX, FS1, and NBC & USA Network. TNT-covered races can be streamed live on Sling TV.

🇬🇧 How to watch the NASCAR Cup Series in the UK?

Premier Sports screens live NASCAR Cup Series coverage throughout the year in the UK. Sky customers can add Premier Sports for £10.99 a month on a minimum 12-month contract. A rolling monthly contract package costs £15.99, which can be canceled after a 30-day notice. The cheapest option is to pay £120 upfront for a full year's subscription.

Amazon Prime Video customers can also add Premier Sports at

🛜 Watch the NASCAR Cup Series from anywhere with a VPN

If NASCAR Cup Series races aren't available to watch live in your area or if you're traveling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favorite streaming services from anywhere.

We recommend ExpressVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.