Nisanth V Easwar

Match Preview and SEO Writer

📝 Bio: Born and raised in Kerala, India, I've been a writer for GOAL since 2017. I'm passionate about football and Formula 1, and in my free time, I love playing video games on my PlayStation. I consider myself an SEO expert, having trained myself to deliver up-to-date, accurate and informative articles over the years. I have covered football games on the ground, producing live minute-by-minute coverage, reporting pre-match, live action and post-match events.

⚽ My Football Story: I started watching football during Jose Mourinho's 'Special One' era at Chelsea. Grew up seeing a rock-solid and ruthless Chelsea and took an interest in the sport. I still remember the excitement as Didier Drogba scored a late equalizer to take the Blues to penalties against Bayern in 2012, it was a night to remember. And on that night, a certain football magician named Eden Hazard took to Twitter to announce that he is signing for the European champions.

🎯 Areas of Expertise: