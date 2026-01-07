All completed Chelsea transfers so far in 2025-26

Chelsea's summer 2025 transfer window saw a significant reshaping of the squad, with several departures.
Jadon Sancho returned to Manchester United after Chelsea opted not to make his loan move permanent, despite a buy clause. The club instead paid a £5 million penalty to exit the deal, as negotiations over wage terms fell through.
The team's third-choice goalkeeper, Marcus Bettinelli, joined Manchester City for a nominal fee. He is a replacement forScott Carson, who left Pep Guardiola's team. Kepa Arrizabalaga, who spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, joined Arsenal on a permanent transfer.
Chelsea allowed Noni Madueke to join rivals Arsenal, while Portugal star Joao Felix finalized a move to Al Nassr. After playing 36 games during his solitary season at Stamford Bridge, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall joined Everton.
Armando Broja left the club in a £20 million move to Burnley, while Renato Veiga joined Villarreal for £26 million. Carney Chukwuemeka signed for Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund. Ben Chilwell joined Ligue 1 side and Chelsea-adjacent Strasbourg and Christopher Nkunku went to AC Milan for a big money fee.
Marc Guiu joined Sunderland on loan, while Nicolas Jackson moved to Bayern Munich on a short-term deal.
|Player
|Nationality
|New Club
|Fee
|Jadon Sancho
|England
|Manchester United
|End of loan
|Bashir Humphreys
|England
|Burnley
|£14m
|Marcus Bettinelli
|England
|Manchester City
|Unknown fee
|Noni Madueke
|England
|Arsenal
|£52m
|Mathis Amougou
|France
|Strasbourg
|Undisclosed
|Eddie Beach
|Wales
|Kimarnock
|Undisclosed
|Lucas Bergstrom
|Finland
|Real Mallorca
|Free transfer
|Luke Campbell
|England
|Nottingham Forest
|Free transfer
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|England
|Everton
|£25m
|Joao Felix
|Portugal
|Al-Nassr
|£26m
|Djordje Petrovic
|Serbia
|Bournemouth
|£25m
|Armando Broja
|Albania
|Burnley
|£20m
|Renato Veiga
|Portugal
|Villarreal
|£26m
|Mamadou Sarr
|France
|Strasbourg
|Loan
|Ben Chilwell
|England
|Strasbourg
|Undisclosed
|Carney Chukwuemeka
|England
|Borussia Dortmund
|£24m
|Christopher Nkunku
|France
|AC Milan
|£32m
|Marc Guiu
|Spain
|Sunderland
|Loan
|Nicolas Jackson
|Senegal
|Bayern Munich
|Loan (£14m)