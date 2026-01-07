joao pedroGetty Images
All completed Chelsea transfers so far in 2025-26

GOAL rounds up all the completed Chelsea transfers in the 2025-26 season so far.

Following their Europa Conference League and Club World Cup wins, Chelsea's rebuild under Enzo Maresca entered a new phase in the 2025-26 season, albeit Maresca himself only lasted half of the campaign. 

After a whirlwind 2024-25 campaign filled with highs, lows, and plenty of off-field intrigue, the Blues wasted no time getting involved in the summer transfer market.

In an attempt to shape a squad in Maresca’s image, Chelsea were active, ushering in fresh talent, offloading surplus players, and continuing their trademark strategy of signing for both the present and future. It remains to be seen how things will pan out under new head coach Liam Rosenior.

With the January window underway, GOAL takes a look at all the completed Chelsea transfers so far in the 2025-26 campaign.

  • New signings January 2026 window

    With a new manager at the helm in January 2026, Chelsea will look to mould their squad accordingly, but no blockbuster moves are expected in the short term. The Blues have cooled their interest in Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, with plans amended ahead of the next campaign.

  • Departures January 2026 window

    Among the players who could leave Chelsea in January are Raheem Sterling, who is reportedly a target for West Ham and Fulham, while Axel Disasi is still considered likely to depart, despite a return to training.

    New signings summer 2025 window

    Chelsea were proactive in the 2025 summer transfer window, securing several promising talents to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season. The club officially announced the signing of Portuguese midfielder Dario Essugo from Sporting CP for approximately £18.5 million. Essugo, who impressed during a loan spell at Las Palmas, was signed to provide depth in midfield and compete for a spot alongside Moisés Caicedo.

    Alongside Essugo, the Blues also roped in winger Geovany Quenda from Sporting CP for a fee that can go up to £44m, but he will stay in Portugal on loan this season. In attack, Chelsea activated the £30 million release clause to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich Town. Delap's arrival adds a new dimension to the forward line.

    Looking ahead, the Blues also secured agreements for two highly-rated young talents: Estevao Willian from Palmeiras and Kendry Paez from Independiente del Valle. Both players joined the club officially in July 2025, bringing with them significant potential and excitement for the future.

    The Blues made use of the short transfer window ahead of the Club World Cup to bring in Mamadou Sarr on an eight-year deal from Strasbourg. They also confirmed the £60m signing of Brighton striker Joao Pedro, who has joined the squad during their FIFA Club World Cup campaign. The Brazilian’s arrival adds flair and firepower to Chelsea’s frontline.

    The club confirmed the £55m capture of Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund after the winger was spotted on the pitch after the Club World Cup quarter-final win over Palmeiras.

    PlayerNationalityPrevious ClubFee
    Dario EssugoPortugalLas Palmas£18.5m
    Estevao WillianBrazilPalmeirasUnknown
    Kendry PaezEcuadorDel ValleUnknown
    Liam DelapEnglandIpswich TOwn£30m
    Mamadou SarrFranceStrasbourg£12m
    Joao PedroBrazilBrighton£60m
    Jamie GittensEnglandDortmund£55m
    Kian BestEnglandPrestonUndisclosed
    Jesse DerryEnglandCrystal PalaceUndisclosed
    Jorrel HatoNetherlandsAjaxUndisclosed
    Facundo BuonanotteArgentinaBrightonLoan

    Departures summer 2025 window

    Chelsea's summer 2025 transfer window saw a significant reshaping of the squad, with several departures.

    Jadon Sancho returned to Manchester United after Chelsea opted not to make his loan move permanent, despite a buy clause. The club instead paid a £5 million penalty to exit the deal, as negotiations over wage terms fell through.

    The team's third-choice goalkeeper, Marcus Bettinelli, joined Manchester City for a nominal fee. He is a replacement forScott Carson, who left Pep Guardiola's team. Kepa Arrizabalaga, who spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, joined Arsenal on a permanent transfer. 

    Chelsea allowed Noni Madueke to join rivals Arsenal, while Portugal star Joao Felix finalized a move to Al Nassr. After playing 36 games during his solitary season at Stamford Bridge, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall joined Everton.

    Armando Broja left the club in a £20 million move to Burnley, while Renato Veiga joined Villarreal for £26 million. Carney Chukwuemeka signed for Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund. Ben Chilwell joined Ligue 1 side and Chelsea-adjacent Strasbourg and Christopher Nkunku went to AC Milan for a big money fee.

    Marc Guiu joined Sunderland on loan, while Nicolas Jackson moved to Bayern Munich on a short-term deal.

    PlayerNationalityNew ClubFee
    Jadon SanchoEnglandManchester UnitedEnd of loan
    Bashir HumphreysEnglandBurnley£14m
    Marcus BettinelliEnglandManchester CityUnknown fee
    Noni MaduekeEnglandArsenal£52m
    Mathis AmougouFranceStrasbourgUndisclosed
    Eddie BeachWalesKimarnockUndisclosed
    Lucas BergstromFinlandReal MallorcaFree transfer
    Armando BrojaAlbaniaBurnleyUndisclosed
    Luke CampbellEnglandNottingham ForestFree transfer
    Kiernan Dewsbury-HallEnglandEverton£25m
    Joao Felix PortugalAl-Nassr£26m
    Djordje PetrovicSerbiaBournemouth£25m
    Armando BrojaAlbaniaBurnley£20m
    Renato VeigaPortugalVillarreal£26m
    Mamadou SarrFranceStrasbourgLoan
    Ben ChilwellEnglandStrasbourgUndisclosed
    Carney ChukwuemekaEnglandBorussia Dortmund£24m
    Christopher NkunkuFranceAC Milan£32m
    Marc GuiuSpainSunderlandLoan
    Nicolas JacksonSenegalBayern MunichLoan (£14m)
