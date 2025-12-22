League Two playoffs 2026: Fixtures, dates and teams in the race for promotion to League One

The race for promotion from League Two will soon be heading into its final and most dramatic phase as four clubs are set to battle it out in the 2026 League Two play-offs.

One team will join the automatically promoted sides by winning the playoff final at Wembley Stadium.

What are the 2026 League Two play-offs?

The League Two play-offs are contested by the teams that finish between fourth and seventh place in the final 2025/26 League Two standings.

The winners earn promotion to League One for the 2026/27 season. The format consists of two-legged semi-finals followed by a one-off final at Wembley.

Which teams have qualified for the 2026 League Two play-offs?

The final standings are not yet confirmed. Below are the latest standings in League Two. The positions at the end of the season can determine the four play-off teams (positions 4–7).

Pos Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1 Walsall 21 12 4 5 +11 40 2 Swindon Town 21 12 4 5 +10 40 3 Bromley 21 11 6 4 +11 39 4 Notts County 21 11 5 5 +13 38 5 Milton Keynes Dons 21 10 6 5 +18 36 6 Salford City 21 11 3 7 +2 36 7 Chesterfield 21 9 8 4 +6 35 8 Cambridge United 21 9 7 5 +6 34

Last updated: December 22, 2025, 8 pm GMT

League Two 2026 playoffs: Fixtures & results

The 2026 League Two play-offs will take place in mid-May, with two-legged semi-finals followed by the winner-takes-all final at Wembley Stadium. Fixtures will be updated here once confirmed.

League Two playoff semi-finals

Date Fixture TV channel TBC TBC Sky Sports / Paramount+

League Two playoff final

Date Fixture TV channel May 25, 2026 TBC Sky Sports / Paramount+

When & where is the League Two 2026 playoff final?

The 2026 League Two play-off final returns to Wembley Stadium, with the showpiece traditionally falling on the late May Bank Holiday weekend - the EFL has confirmed the final to be on May 25, 2026.

Where to watch League Two 2026 playoffs on TV & live stream

Country TV channel Live stream UK Sky Sports Sky GO U.S. CBS Paramount+

Sky Sports holds the broadcast rights to EFL competitions in the UK, meaning fans can watch every playoff match live on Sky Sports Football/Main Event or via the Sky GO app.

CBS and Paramount+ will broadcast the playoffs live in the United States.

Who won the League Two playoffs in 2025?

AFC Wimbledon won the 2025 League Two playoffs, edging past Walsall 1–0 in the final at Wembley. With the win, they sealed their entry to League One.

